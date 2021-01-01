पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

CPM के जगदीश चंद्र बसु का हत्यारा गिरफ्तार:खगड़िया-समस्तीपुर के आतंक विक्रम को STF ने पासवान के अलौली से दबोचा

खगड़िया10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अप्रैल 2020 में हुई थी CPM जिला सचिव और मेघौना पंचायत के पूर्व मुखिया जगदीश चंद्र बसु की हत्या
  • कुख्यात विक्रम पर खगड़िया और समस्तीपुर जिले के विभिन्न थाने में लगभग एक दर्जन मामले दर्ज हैं

खगड़िया और समस्तीपुर का आतंक कहा जाने वाला कुख्यात विक्रम तांती गिरफ्तार हो चुका है। STF ने इसे अलौली के बखरी गांव से गिरफ्तार किया। विक्रम तांती मेधौन पंचायत के पूर्व मुखिया और CPM के नेता जगदीश चंद्र बसु की हत्या में शामिल था। शुक्रवार को खगड़िया SP अमितेश कुमार ने बताया कि समस्तीपुर के धरहरवा गांव निवासी कुख्यात विक्रम तांती को पटना STF की मदद गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। इसके पास से 1 देसी पिस्टल और 4 कारतूस भी बरामद हुआ है। विक्रम पर खगड़िया और समस्तीपुर जिले के विभिन्न थाने में लगभग एक दर्जन मामले दर्ज हैं। पुलिस को इसकी तलाश लंबे समय से थी।

SP ने बताया कि CPM जिला सचिव और मेघौना पंचायत के पूर्व मुखिया जगदीश चंद्र बसु उर्फ मुन्ना की अप्रैल 2020 में हत्या कर दी गई थी। इस मामले में व्रिकम तांती भी शामिल था। गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर पटना STF और अलौली पुलिस ने हरिपुर गांव स्थित उच्च विद्यालय के पास अलौली बखरी मुख्य पक्की सड़क के पुल पर विक्रम तांती गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

जगदीश चंद्र बसु हत्याकांड में 8 आरोपी गिरफ्तार
CPM नेता जगदीश चंद्र बसु हत्याकांड में अब 8 आरोपियों गिरफ्तारी हुई है, जबकि 3 आरोपी अभी भी पुलिस की गिरफ्त से बाहर घूम रहा है।
पुलिस ने इस मामले में अबतक अजय कुमार, मो रशिद, श्यामशेर, सुभाष तांती, कुलदीप यादव, श्यामशेर की बहन पूजा छोटी उर्फ कारी, सुरेश मुखिया और विक्रम तांती को गिरफ्तार किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser