सख्ती:चुनाव को लेकर चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस की तैनाती, वाहनों की होती रही जांच

खगड़िया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मानसी प्रखंड सहित अन्य संवेदनशील क्षेत्रों में पुलिस ने की गश्त

चुनाव को लेकर प्रशासन की ओर से सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए थे। मानसी प्रखंड के सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों में प्रशासन इस तरह से चौकस थी कि परिंदा भी पर नहीं मार सकता था। थानाध्यक्ष दीपक कुमार सहित अर्द्धसैनिक बल चप्पे चप्पे पर तैनात दिखे। प्रखंड के थाना गेट समीप, ठाठ चौक, रिटायर रेलवे बांध, मानसी बाजार सहित अन्य पूरे प्रखंड के बूथों पर प्रशासनिक बल की तैनाती चप्पे चप्पे पर की गई थी। वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र पर भी पुलिस की पैनी नजर थी। हर आने जाने वाले की जांच के साथ मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचे मतदाता के परिचय पत्र की भी जांच करने के बाद ही मतदान केन्द्र के अंदर प्रवेश करने की अनुमति दी जा रही थी। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि चुनाव को शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न करवाने के लिए कई चौक चौराहों पर पुलिस बल की नियुक्ति की गई है। संवेदनशील क्षेत्रों में भी पुलिस के द्वारा गश्ती की गई। वहीं सड़कों पर आने जाने वाले सभी तरह के वाहनों की भी जांच की गई। मतदान केंद्र की दूरी को लेकर प्रखंड के अमनी पंचायत के वार्ड संख्या एक हियातपुर गांव के मतदाताओं ने नाव पार कर मतदान किया। इस दौरान उक्त वार्ड के लगभग 400 मतदाताओं को मतदान के लिए लगभग 2 किलोमीटर चलकर कोसी बांघ स्थित चकला विद्यालय जाना पड़ा। जबकि इधर खुटिया पंचायत के जालिम बाबू टोला निवासी सैकड़ों मतदाताओं को एनएच 31 पार कर मतदान करने जाना पड़ा। मतदाताओं का कहना था कि मतदान केंद्र में बदलाव को लेकर वे लोग पिछले 10 वर्षों से प्रयासरत हैं। मतदाताओं का कहना था कि इसको लेकर कई बार डीएम से लेकर चुनाव आयोग तक को समस्याओं से अवगत कराया गया लेकिन अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई।

