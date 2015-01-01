पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:ई-रिक्शा से चौराहों पर लगता है जाम, परेशानी

खगड़िया14 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इन दिनों शहर में सैकड़ों की संख्या में ई-रिक्शा चल रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं ई-रिक्शा की वजह से शहर के मुख्य चौक चौराहों पर जाम की स्थिति भी उत्पन्न हो जा रही है। कई ई रिक्शा की लगाम नाबालिग हाथों में है। बिना नंबर और वैध कागजात के भी ई-रिक्शा शहर की सड़कों पर दौड़ रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें