परेशानी:ईवीएम खराब, मतदाताओं को करना पड़ा इंतजार

खगड़िया3 घंटे पहले
अमनी के बूथ संख्या 191 पर ईवीएम खराब के वजह से खड़ीं महिलाएं।
  • मध्य विद्यालय अमनी में बनाए मतदान केंद्र संख्या 191 पर एक घंटे देर से मतदान हुआ शुरू

विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में मंगलवार को हुए वोटिंग में कई मतदान केंद्र पर वोटिंग का कार्य बिलंब से प्रारंभ हुआ। जिसके कारण मतदाता घंटों लाइन में खड़े होकर वोटिंग कार्य शुरू होने का इंतजार करते नजर आए। इस दौरान कई वृद्व महिलाएं कतार में ही बैठ गई थी और ईवीएम ठीक होने का इंतजार कर रही थी। मध्य विद्यालय अमनी में बनाये गए मतदान केंद्र संख्या 191 पर निर्धारित समय से एक घंटा देरी से मतदान कार्य शुरू हुआ। जिससे इस बूथ के लोग कतार में खड़ा रह परेशान थे। वहीं सैदपुर के केंद्र संख्या 208, 209, 210 पर भी कुछ मिनट की देरी से मतदान प्रारंभ हुआ। इधर ठाठा के मतदान केंद्र संख्या 246 पर भी शुरूआती दौर में ही इवीएम में खराबी की सुचना पर करीब आधे घंटे बाद एवीएम बदला गया। जबकि उत्क्रमित विद्यालय छोटी बलहा के केंद्र संख्या 196 (क) में भी मशीन में आई खराबी के कारण मतदान का कार्य कुछ पल के लिए प्रभावित हुआ। जिसकी सूचना तुरंत कंट्रोल रूम को दी गई और ईवीएम मशीन को रिप्लेस किया गया। साथ ही अन्य कई जगहों पर कुछ मिनट के की देरी से मतदान शुरू हुआ। बीडीओ सुनिल कुमार ने बताया कि सूचना के तुरंत बाद रिप्लेस का कार्य करवाया गया और अविलंब मतदान शुरू कराया गया।

