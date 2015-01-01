पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वर्चुअल लोक अदालत:खगड़िया व्यवहार न्यायालय में 415 और गोगरी में 112 मामलों का हुआ निष्पादन

खगड़िया / गोगरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लोक अदालत में उपस्थित न्यायधीश और सुनवाई के लिए आए फरियादी।
  • खगड़िया व्यवहार न्यायालय के अधिवक्ताओं ने नहीं लिया भाग

व्यवहार न्यायालय खगड़िया अाैर गोगरी अनुमंडल व्यवहार न्यायालय में शनिवार को ऑनलाइन राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। खगड़िया में 415 मामले निष्पादित हुए जबकि पौने दो करोड़ की राशि के लिए समझौता हुआ। जिला जज कुमुद रंजन सिंह ने इसे सबसे बड़ी उपलब्धि बताते हुए कहा की संपूर्ण बिहार में गोगरी को छोड़ खगड़िया जिला के अधिवक्ताओं ने लोक अदालत का विरोध किया। इसके बावजूद भी अच्छी संख्या में मुकदमा निष्पादित हुए। जबकि गोगरी अनुमंडल व्यवहार न्यायालय में शनिवार को वर्चुअल लोक अदालत आयोजित कर कुल 112 मामले निपटाए गए। अवर न्यायाधीश समरेन्द्र गांधी व मुंसफ राजीव कुमार के देखरेख में वर्चुअल लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। लोक अदालत में पैनल अधिवक्ता के रूप में उचित सिंह ने मामले को न्यायाधीश के सामने लाया। वर्चुअल लोक अदालत में आए कुल 112 मामले से 70 लाख 32 हजार 729 रुपए की वसूली हुई। इस वर्चुअल लोक अदालत में अपराध से संबंधित चार मामले आए जिसमें गोगरी से दो एवं परबत्ता से दो मामले शामिल है। वर्चुअल लोक अदालत के सफल संचालन में कोर्ट सहायक दीपक कुमार, जयप्रकाश ठाकुर, अनुसेवक नरेंद्र कुमार सिन्हा ने सहयोग किया। वर्चुअल लोक अदालत में काफी संख्या में विभिन्न मामले से जुड़े लोग भी मौजूद रहे। व्यवहार न्यायालय में 3 एवं गोगरी में 1 न्यायपीठ की स्थापना की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें