पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस कार्रवाई पर सवाल:एक्सपर्ट बोले-4 दिन तक किसी को हाजत में रखना गलत, नाकामी छिपाने के लिए आरोपी को जेल भेजने पर अमादा थी गोगरी पुलिस

खगड़िया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गोगरी निवासी प्रकाश मंडल को कोर्ट के आदेश के बावजूद हाजत में रखने का मामला

चार दिनों तक किसी भी आरोपी को हाजत में रखना और उस मामले को दबाने और अपनी नाकामी छिपाने के लिए आरोपी को जेल भेजने के लिए जोर लगाना पूरी तरह गलत है। मामला आर्म्स एक्ट और रंगदारी मामले में पकड़े गए गोगरी निवासी प्रकाश मंडल से जुड़ा है। पुलिस ने उसे हाजत में रखा। कोर्ट के आदेश पर भी रिहा नहीं किया। इसके बाद जब कोर्ट ने फटकार लगाई तो प्रकाश को छोड़ा गया। सिविल कोर्ट के अधिवक्ता अजीत कुमार सिन्हा ने आईओ अमरेंद्रनाथ तिवारी के आवेदन को ही गलत बताया है। उन्होंने बताया कि आईओ का आवेदन संशय से भरा हुआ है। किसी भी आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने के बाद सबसे पहले कोर्ट से आरोपी को पुलिस अनुसंधान और पूछताछ के लिए जरूरत महसूस होने पर रिमांड पर लेने के लिए मजिस्ट्रेट से आग्रह किया जाता है। इस मामले में आईओ 15 दिनों के लिए सीधे न्यायिक हिरासत मांग रहे थे। उनके आवेदन में उनका दावा है कि कांड के आरोपी के विरुद्ध पर्याप्त साक्ष्य है। फिर वे ही लिख रहे हैं कि आरोपी के विरुद्ध अनुसंधान के बाद आरोप-पत्र समर्पित किया जाएगा। अब यह कितना संशय भरा हुआ है। जब आराेपी के विरुद्ध पर्याप्त साक्ष्य मौजूद है तो फिर अनुसंधान के बाद आरोप पत्र समर्पित करने की बात आवेदन में क्यों लिखी गई?

अलग-अलग मामले में जेल भेजने की कोशिश
चार दिनों तक आरोपी प्रकाश मंडल को थाने की हाजत में मनमाने तरीके से बंद रखने वाली गोगरी पुलिस नाकामी को छिपाने के लिए आरोपी को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजने की कोशिश कर रही थी। इसका खुलासा गोगरी थाना कांड संख्या 2040/20 में गिरफ्तार आरोपी को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजने के लिए सीजेएम को लिखे गए आवेदन से हुआ है। कांड के आईओ अमरेंद्र नाथ तिवारी ने सीजेएम को आवेदन लिखकर आरोपी को 14 दिन तक न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजने की मांग की थी। इसके अलावा उन्होंने अपने आवेदन में स्पष्ट किया कि आरोपी के विरुद्ध पर्याप्त साक्ष्य है। इसके अलावा यह लिखा है कि इनके विरुद्ध अनुसंधान के बाद आरोप पत्र समर्पित किया जाएगा, जबकि गिरफ्तारी के तुरंत बाद ही आरोपी ने पुलिस को अग्रिम जमानत मिले होने की जानकारी दे दी थी। फिर भी पुलिस ने उसे 4 दिनों तक न सिर्फ हिरासत में रखा बल्कि अलग-अलग मामले में जेल भेजने की कोशिश भी की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें