कार्यक्रम:जनसंख्या नियंत्रण कानून को लेकर फाउंडेशन ने प्रधानमंत्री को भेजा पत्र

  • 3000 स्थानों पर आयोजित किया गया प्रतिज्ञा कार्यक्रम

जनसंख्या नियंत्रण कानून बनवाने को लेकर जनसंख्या समाधान फाउंडेशन के कार्यकर्ताओं ने सदर प्रखंड के राम जानकी ठाकुरबाड़ी परिसर मथुरापुर में शुक्रवार को एकत्रित होकर प्रतिज्ञा दिवस मनाया। आयोजित कार्यक्रम में संगठन के जिलाध्यक्ष विलास चंद्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में फाउंडेशन के कार्यकर्ताओं ने राष्ट्रीय ध्वज के सामने जनसंख्या नियंत्रण कानून बनवाने की मांग के समर्थन में प्रतिज्ञा ली तथा सभी लोगों ने प्रधानमंत्री के नाम हस्ताक्षरयुक्त पत्र भेजा। जिलाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि जनसंख्या समाधान फाउंडेशन के तरफ से छोटी दिवाली के अवसर पर शुक्रवार को खगड़िया सहित देशभर के 3000 जगहों पर इस प्रतिज्ञा कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से देशभर के करीब 3 लाख से अधिक कार्यकर्ताओं के द्वारा जनसंख्या नियंत्रण कानून बनवाने के समर्थन में प्रधानमंत्री को पत्र भेजा जा रहा है। जिलाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि यह फाउंडेशन गत 7 वर्षों से जनसंख्या नियंत्रण कानून बनवाने को लेकर देशभर में अनवरत अभियान चला रहा है। कहा कि यह तभी संभव हो सकेगा जब लोग इसके प्रति जागरूक हों। कहा कि इसके लिए लोगों को जागरूक भी किया जाएगा। देश के हर नागरिक का दायित्व है कि वह अपने आस-पास के लोगों को भी जागरूक करे।ताकि इस लक्ष्य को प्राप्त किया जा सके। मौके पर फाउंडेशन के सुधाकर चक्रवर्ती, प्रवीण चौरसिया, राजेश गुप्ता, विष्णुदेव, भवेश, रुक्मिणी देवी, प्रमिला देवी सहित कई कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

