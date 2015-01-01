पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:हथियार के बल पर एनएच 31 लूटपात करने वाले चार अपराधी हुए गिरफ्तार

खगड़िया2 घंटे पहले
  • छिनतई की घटना को अंजाम देने वाले अपराधी पकड़ने में मानसी पुलिस को मिली सफलता

मानसी पुलिस ने थाना क्षेत्र के एनएच-31 चुकती पुल के समीप से मंगलवार की देर शाम लूटपात की घटना को अंजाम देने वाले 4 अपराधी को पिस्तौल और कारतूस के साथ धर दबोचा। बताया जाता है कि गिरफ्तार चारों अपराधी लूट और छिनतई की घटना को अंजाम देने के लिए एनएच- 31 पर लोडेड हथियार के साथ एकजुट हुए थे। पुलिस के अनुसार हथियार के साथ पकड़े गए सभी अपराधी दरे शाम मड़ैया थाना क्षेत्र के अररिया गांव निवासी राहगीर साजन कुमार के साथ छिनतई की घटना को अंजाम दिया, जिसकी शिकायत मिलने पर मानसी पुलिस से कार्रवाई करते हुए सभी को धर दबोचा। पुलिस के अनुसार इनलोगों की और भी घटना में संलिप्ता से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। थानाध्यक्ष दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि पकड़ गए चुकती गांव निवासी कुलो यादव के पुत्र करूण कुमार उर्फ छबीला, मुकेश यादव के पुत्र अंकित कुमार, स्व ब्रह्मदेव यादव के पुत्र बुद्धन कुमार एवं मिट्ठू यादव के पुत्र अरविंद कुमार उर्फ डीसीलवा को संदिग्ध अवस्था में पकड़ा गया। जबकि मौके पर करूण कुमार के पास से एक लोडेड पिस्तौल, अंकित कुमार के पैकेट से एक जिंदा कारतूस तथा अरविंद उर्फ डिसीलवा के पास से लूटे गए सख्श का आईडी कार्ड व दो हजार रुपए बरामद किया गया। पुलिस ने स्पष्ट किया है कि बरामद आईडी कार्ड से यह स्पष्ट होता है कि इन्हीं लोगों के द्वारा लूट व छिनतई की घटना को अंजाम दिया गया था। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि पिस्तौल एवं कारतूस के साथ गिरफ्तार सड़क लुटेरों के खिलाफ मानसी थाना में कांड संख्या 313/ 20 दर्ज किया गया है व इसके पूर्व छिनतई की घटना में इनलोगों के संलिप्ता पाए जाने को लेकर कांड संख्या 312/20 में नामजद करते हुए बुधवार को सभी को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है।

एनएच-31 पर दी थी हथियार के नोंक पर लूट की घटना को अंजाम
मानसी थाना क्षेत्र के एनएच- 31 पर मड़ैया थाना क्षेत्र के अररिया गांव निवासी कमलेश्वरी यादव के पुत्र साजन कुमार के साथ लूट की घटना को अंजाम दिया गया था। मामले में पीड़ित साजन ने घटना के संबंध में मानसी थाना में आवेदन देकर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई। जिसमें उन्होंने 19 हजार रुपए, मोबाइल व ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस छीनने की बात बताई थी। थानाध्यक्ष ने मामले को लेकर मानसी थाना कांड संख्या 312/20 दर्ज कर जांच में जुट गए। इधर मंगलवार को हथियार के साथ गिरफ्तार इन युवकों के पास से ही छीने गए ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस पहचान पत्र और दो हजार रुपए भी बरामद हुआ।

10 लीटर चुलाई शराब के साथ कारोबारी गिरफ्तार
मंगलवार को रात तक जिले के पुलिस प्रशासन विधानसभा चुनाव के मतगणना को लेकर अस्त व्यस्त थे। वहीं दूसरी तरफ मंगलवार की शाम शराब कारोबारी को अपने काम में मशगूल थे। मानसी पुलिस ने गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर मटिहानी ढाला समीप से 10 लीटर चुलाई शराब के साथ एक शराब कारोबारी को धर दबोचा। गिरफ्तार कारोबारी खुटिया गांव निवासी स्व सीताराम यादव के पुत्र दिनेश कुमार बताया गया। थानाध्यक्ष दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि मंगलवार की शाम लगभग करीब चार बजे कारोबारी को शराब के खेप के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया। बताया गया कि कारोबारी कहीं शराब की डिलीवरी देने जा रहा था। लेकिन पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गया। उन्होंने कहा कि गिरफ्तार कारोबारी पर मद् निषेध अधिनियम के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर कारोबारी को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया।

