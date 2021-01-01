पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटर परीक्षा:1 से 13 फरवरी तक जिले के 20 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर 20471 परीक्षार्थी देंगे इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा, अनुमंडल स्तर पर बनाए गए हैं दो-दो आदर्श केंद्र, परीक्षार्थियों को मास्क जरूरी

खगड़िया32 मिनट पहले
परीक्षा देतीं छात्राएं।(फाइल फोटो)।
परीक्षा देतीं छात्राएं।(फाइल फोटो)।
  • इंटर परीक्षा के दौरान सेंटरों पर परीक्षार्थियों को मोबाइल, ब्लूटूथ, वाईफाई गैजेट, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक पेन व पेजर ले जाने की अनुमति नहीं होगी

आगामी 1 फरवरी से शुरू होने वाली इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा संचालन के लिए जिले में कुल 20 परीक्षा केन्द्र बनाए गए हैं, जहां कुल 20 हजार 471 परीक्षार्थी आर्ट, साइंस और कॉमर्स विषय की परीक्षा देंगे। परीक्षा में भाग लेने वाले परीक्षार्थियों एवं वीक्षकों को कोविड-19 का पालन करने के साथ मास्क लगाकर आना अनिवार्य होगा। इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के लिए इस बार अनुमंडल स्तर पर दो-दो आदर्श परीक्षा केन्द्र बनाए गए हैं। जहां शौचायल, पेयजल के अलावा तमाम सुविधाएं मुहैया कराई जाएगी। बताते चलें की परीक्षा के मद्देनजर जिला प्रशासन के तरफ जिले के अधिकारियों की जिम्मेदारी तय की गई है तथा कदाचारमुक्त संचालन के लिए कई निर्देश दिए गए हैं। इंटर परीक्षा के दौरान सेंटरों पर परीक्षार्थियों को मोबाइल, ब्लूटूथ, वाईफाई गैजेट, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक पेन व पेजर ले जाने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। जारी निर्देश में कहा गया है कि परीक्षा केंद्र के अंदर मीडिया कर्मियों के जाने पर पाबंदी रहेगी। बताते चलें कि बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति पटना द्वारा आयोजित इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा 2021 को कदाचार मुक्त और शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में संपन्न कराने के लिए जिलाधिकारी आलोक रंजन घोष ने आवश्यक दिशा- निर्देश जारी किया है। कदाचारमुक्त परीक्षा संचालन के दौरान आदेश का उल्लंघन करने पर परीक्षार्थी दंड और अनुशासनिक कार्रवाई के भागी होंगे।

सभी केंद्रों पर होगी सीसीटीवी की व्यवस्था
जिले में कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा का संचालन हेतु सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरा की व्यवस्था की गई है। जिला प्रशासन ने परीक्षा ड्यूटी में लगाए गए सभी संबंधित अफसरों और कर्मियों को परीक्षा के बेहतर संचालन हेतु कई निर्देश दिए हैं। बताते चलें कि परीक्षा के दौरान कोविड-19 के प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करने को लेकर भी आवश्यक दिशा- निर्देश दिए गए।

गोगरी के 7 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर सिर्फ छात्राएं देंगी परीक्षा
इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा में छात्राओं के लिए गोगरी अनुमंडल में भगवान हाईस्कूल गोगरी, राष्ट्रीय इंटर स्कूल गाेगरी, एसपीएम हाईस्कूल महेशखूंट, पीएल शिक्षा निकेतन गोगरी सहित 7 परीक्षा केन्द्र बनाए गए हैं, जहां कुल 4965 छात्राएं परीक्षा देगी। इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के लिए इस बार जिले में मध्य विद्यालय हाजीपुर उत्तर, खगड़िया, बापू मध्य विद्यालय बलुवाही, राष्ट्रीय इंटर स्कूल गोगरी और एसपीएम उच्च विद्यालय महेशखूंट को आदर्श परीक्षा केन्द्र बनाया गया है।

कदाचारमुक्त परीक्षा का वीक्षकों को दिया गया है निर्देश : डीईओ
इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा केंद्र 1 फरवरी से शुरू होकर 13 फरवरी तक जिले के 20 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर संचालित होगी। जिसमें खगड़िया अनुमंडल में 13 परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर 4489 छात्राएं एवं 11017 छात्र परीक्षा देंगे। जबकि गोगरी अनुमंडल में बनाए गए 7 परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर सिर्फ 4965 छात्राएं परीक्षा देगी। डीईओ राजदेव राम ने सभी को केन्द्रों के केन्द्राधीक्षकों को निर्देशित करते हुए कहा है कि हर हाल में परीक्षा कदाचार मुक्त एवं शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में संपन्न कराई जाएगी।

