सुविधा:31 दिसंबर तक भरा जा सकेगा आयकर रिटर्न

खगड़िया3 घंटे पहले
वित्त मंत्रालय ने 2019-20 वित्तीय वर्ष के लिए आयकर रिटर्न (आईटीआर) दाखिल करने की विस्तारित नियत तारीख को नॉटीफाई किया है। व्यक्तिगत करदाताओं द्वारा आईटीआर दाखिल करने की समयसीमा को एक महीने के लिए 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ा दिया गया है, इसके अलावा ऐसे करदाता जिनके खातों का ऑडिट होना है, उन्हें 31 जनवरी 2021 तक का समय मिल रहा है। मतलब पूर्व के तारीख को 31 जनवरी 2021 तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया गया है। टैक्स ऑडिट के लिए जो व्यक्ति उत्तरदायी नहीं है वे 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक अपना टैक्स रिटर्न दाखिल करेंगे। सरकार ने इससे पहले मई में कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण करदाताओं को राहत देते हुए आईटीआर दाखिल करने की तारीख 31 जुलाई से 30 नवंबर तक बढ़ा दी थी।

