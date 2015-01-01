पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टला हादसा:इमरजेंसी ब्रेक से पुल के 10 मीटर पहले रुकी इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस, बची 50 की जान

खगड़िया4 घंटे पहले
पुल से होकर लोगों के गुजरने के दौरान पहुंची ट्रेन।
  • रेल पुल पार कर कात्यायनी मंदिर जा रहे थे श्रद्धालु
  • कात्यायनी स्थान के करीब धमारा घाट स्थित रेलवे पुल के पास दोपहर 12.30 बजे हुई घटना
  • जाम और भीड़ के कारण रेलवे पुल से श्रद्धालु कर रहे थे आवागमन, ट्रेन आई तो लोगों ने लाल गमछा दिखा कर किसी तरह रोका

शक्तिपीठ कात्यायनी मंदिर के समीप सोमवार को ट्रेन के ड्राइवर की सूझबूझ से एक बार फिर 19 अगस्त 2013 की तरह हादसा हाेते-हाेते बच गई। हालांकि ट्रेन के चपेट में आने से एक बाइक के परखच्चे उड़ गए। जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार को मानसी थाना क्षेत्र के रिटायर रेलवे पुल संख्या-50 और 51 पर कात्यायनी मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना करने के लिए जाने वाले लोगों की भीड़ से भीषण जाम लग गई। जाम से बचने के लिए श्रद्धालुओं अाैर राहगीरों ने बगल से गुजरे रेलवे पुल से आवागमन शुरू कर दिया। करीब 50 लाेग बीच पुल पर ही थे तभी सहरसा की आेर जाने वाली तेज रफ्तार इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन आ गई। तेज रफ्तार ट्रेन काे देख जान बचाने के लिए लाेगाें ने लाल गमछे को हाथ में लेकर हिलाना शुरु कर दिया। लाल गमछा लहराते और लोगों की भीड़ कर देखकर ट्रेन के ड्राइवर ने हाॅर्न बजाते हुए इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगाया। पुल से ठीक 10 मीटर पहले ट्रेन रुकी। इस दौरान एक बाइक ट्रेन के चपेट में आकर चकना चूर हो गई। पुल पर ट्रेन के रुकने के बाद करीब आधे घंटे भागम-भाग की स्थिति बनी रही। लोग जान बचाकर भागने लगे। उधर, ड्राइवर ने हॉर्न बजाना चालू रखा। बड़ी मशक्कत के बाद एक चौकीदार ने पुल को खाली कराया। तब जाकर ट्रेन आगे बढ़ी। कत्यायनी मंदिर में सोमवार तथा शुक्रवार के दिन हजारों श्रद्धालुओं का भीड़ लगता है। गत कुछ महिनों से कोरोना महामारी को लेकर पट बंद किया गया था। जैसे ही प्रशासन के निर्देश पर मंदिर का पट खोला गया पूजा-अर्चना के लिए श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ उमड़ने लगी।

रिटायर पुल को 3 फीट की जगह से चदरा लगाकर कर दिया गया 9 फीट फिर भी नहीं दूर हुई समस्या
पूर्व में रिटायर रेलवे पुल संख्या 50 पर पांव पैदल चलने के लिए मात्र तीन फीट का टूटा फूटा चदरा लगा हुआ था। जहां कात्यायनी न्यास समिति के कर्मचारियों द्वारा विधि व्यवस्था देखा जाता था तब ऐसी स्थिति नहीं थी। अब पुल को 10 फीट चौड़ा बना दिया गया है लेकिन विधि व्यवस्था के देख-रेख के अभाव में लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है। बताया गया कि अगर पुलिस प्रशासन सजग रहकर विधि व्यवस्था दुरूस्त रखती तो ऐसा हाल नहीं होता।

मंदिर खुलने के बाद भी प्रशासन नहीं हुआ अलर्ट
कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को देखते हुए शक्तिपीठ कात्यायनी मंदिर को भी बंद कर दिया गया था। लंबे अर्से के बाद मंदिर खुला। जिसके बाद बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु उमड़ गए। लेकिन प्रशासन ने नियंत्रण को लेकर उचित प्रबंध नहीं किया। प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था के अभाव में श्रद्धालु अपनी मनमर्जी से जल्दी पूजा करने के चक्कर में रेल पुल से ही पार करने लगे। रिटायर रेलवे पुल संख्या 49 एवं 50 पर जाम लग गई। अगर पुलिस सक्रिय रहती तो श्रद्धालुओ को रेल पुल होकर जाने से रोकती। अगर ड्राइवर सचेत नहीं रहते तो बड़ी अनहानी कोई नहीं टाल सकता था।

19 अगस्त 2013 को कात्यायनी मंदिर पूजा करने जा रहे 28 श्रद्धालुओं की ट्रेन से कटकर हो गई थी मौत
ज्ञात हो कि सहरसा मानसी रेलखंड के धमारा घाट स्टेशन के समीप 19 अगस्त 2013 को राज्यरानी ट्रेन से कटकर 28 लोगों के मौत हो गई थी, जबकि करीब 100 लोग घायल हो गए थे। उस दिन भी सभी श्रद्धालु कात्यायनी स्थान मंदिर जा रहे थे। मृतकों में पुरुषों के अलावे महिलाएं और बच्चे भी शामिल थे। घटना के बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने राज्यरानी ट्रेन में आग लगा दी थी। हादसे के बाद पटरी के किनारे क्षत-विक्षत शव बिखर गया था।

कत्यायनी मंदिर, पुल संख्या-50 पर लगा जाम।
ऐसी किसी घटना को रोकने के लिए डीएम ने आम लोगों से मांगे सुझाव
इधर, घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही डीएम आलोक रंजन घोष व एसपी अमितेश कुमार हरकत में आ गए। एसपी के निर्देश वहां चौकीदार को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया। जबकि डीएम ने लोगों से सुझाव मांगे हैं कि ऐसी घटना को रोकने के लिए क्या किया जा सकता है। डीएम ने श्रद्धालुओं से भी अपील की कि अपनी सुरक्षा को देखकर ही पूजा-अर्चना करें।

