दीपावली:लक्ष्मी पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त सूर्योदय से लेकर रात्रि 8 बजकर 9 मिनट तक

खगड़िया11 घंटे पहले
बाजार में सजी पटाखे की दुकान।
  • कोराेना और सीमा पर विवाद को लेकर चाइनीज सामानों का किया बहिष्कार
  • कैंडिल जैसी टिमटिमाती लाइट लोगों की बनी पसंद, दीए को आकर्षक लुक के लिए किया गया माॅर्डनाइजेशन

दीपावली और धनतेरस को लेकर जिलेभर में उत्साह है। कार्तिक अमावस्या दोपहर 2 बजकर 25 मिनट से आरंभ होकर रविवार 15 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजकर 7 मिनट तक रहेगी। पंडित विनोद ठाकुर ने बताया कि दीपावली महालक्ष्मी पूजा में विहित स्वाति नक्षत्र भी सूर्योदय से लेकर रात्रि 8 बजकर 9 मिनट तक विद्यमान रहेगा। शनिवार में स्वाति से बना सिद्धि योग और विशाखा नक्षत्र से बना चर योग राष्ट्र को नई ऊर्जा प्रदान करेगा, जिससे व्यापारी व उद्योगपति मालामाल होंगे। इस दिन प्रातः 06 बजकर 58 मिनट से 09 बजकर 15 मिनट तक वृश्चिक उपरांत धनु लग्न रहेगा। वृश्चिक लग्न में केतु एवं धनुः में अपने घर का बृहस्पति विराजमान है। दीपावली महालक्ष्मी पूजन में प्रदोषकाल का सर्वाधिक महत्व है।

चाइनीज लाइट बेचने वाले का कारोबार रहा मंदा

वहीं शुक्रवार को बाजारों में खरीदारों की भारी भीड़ रही। लेकिन इस बार कोरोना फैलाने और सीमा पर तनाव के बीच बाजार में चीन के खिलाफ आम लोगों में गुस्सा देखने के लिए मिला। इस बार चाइनीज सामानों की खरीद और बिक्री नहीं के बराबर हुई। बाजार में जहां रंग-बिरंगी लाइटों की खूब बिक्री हुई तो वहीं चायनीज लाइटों की दुकानों पर सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। चाइनीज लाइट बेचने वाले दुकानदारों का कारोबार इस वर्ष मंदा रहा। दीपावली को लेकर शहर के महाराजगंज बाजार में दर्जनों दुकानें चाइनीज लाइटों से सजी थी। लेकिन लोग उन दुकानों की तरफ नहीं जा रहे थे। चीन निर्मित लाइटों का इस दीपावली में लोगों ने बहिष्कार किया है। वर्षों से मिट्‌टी के दीये की खरीदारी कम होती थी लेकिन इस वर्ष सड़क किनारे कदम-कदम पर मिट्‌टी के छोटे-बड़े दीयों की खूब बिक्री हुई है। मिट्‌टी के छोटे दिए 1 रुपए पीस व 90 रुपए सैंकड़ा बिक रहा था तो वहीं बड़े दीए 2 रुपए पीस और 160 रुपए सैंकड़ा बिक रहा था। इसी प्रकार गणेश लक्ष्मी के लिए मोती के माले की कीमत 10 रुपए से लेकर 60 रुपए तक थी।

महंगे हुए पटाखे

दीपावली को लेकर गुरुवार से ही पटाखों का बाजार सज गया था। लेकिन गुरुवार को धनतेरस के कारण लोगों ने पटाखों की खरीदारी नहीं की। लेकिन शुक्रवार को लोगों ने जमकर पटाखों की खरीदारी की है। जगह-जगह पर स्टॉल लगा कर दुकानदार पटाखे बेच रहे हैं। पटाखों की कीमत पिछले साल की तुलना में अधिक है। दुकानदार बताते हैं कि कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण इस वर्ष कम अवाक की वजह से कीमत अधिक ली जा रही है।

