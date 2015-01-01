पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:14 डिग्री पहुंचा न्यूनतम पारा, दृश्यता शून्य

खगड़िया4 घंटे पहले
  • चार दिन से खगड़िया में नहीं हुए हैं सूर्य देव के दर्शन, कनकनी से बढ़ी लोगों की परेशानी

पिछले 4 दिनों से खगड़िया जिला का हर कोना कोहरे के आगोश में चला गया है। गुरुवार की रात ऐसा कोहरा लगा कि विजिबिलिटी जीरो हो गई और चलना मुश्किल हो गया। नेशनल हाईवे 31 और 107 पर कई गाड़ियां फंस गई। इनमें सैकड़ों बाराती भी थे। जिन्हें काफी परेशानी हुई। कई की बारात तो सुबह में पहुंची। घने कोहरे के चलते महेशखूंट से करूआमोड़ तक जगह-बेजगह गाड़ियां लगी दिखी। कोहरे की भयावहता को देखकर कई वाहन चालकों ने ढाबे और पेट्रोल पंप के पास गाड़ियां खड़ी कर दी। घने कोहरे के असर से ठंड भी बढ़ती जा रही है। दिन में शाम जैसा मौसम बना हुआ है। धूप नहीं निकलने से लोगों को दिन भर सुबह का हीं ऐहसास होता रहा। वहीं गृहणियों को भी वातावरण में बनी नमी के कारण दैनिक कार्यों में दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। रोजाना के कपड़े समय पर नहीं सूख पा रहे हैं। गुरूवार कि अपेक्षा शुक्रवार को भी कोहरे के कारण जनजीवन प्रभावित रहा। खासकर वाहन चालकों को काफी परेशानी झेलना पड़ रहा है। कोहरे के कारण बाजारों में भी चहल-पहल कम हुई है। गांवों में लोग अलाव जलाकर सर्दी से बचाव का जतन करते देखे गए। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 22 व न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री रहा। इससे लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। लोग घरों में ही दुबके रह रहे हैं।

कोहरे से थमी वाहनों की रफ्तार, सड़कों पर सन्नाटा
गुरुवार की रात कोहरे का कहर काफी अधिक रहा। कोहरे के कारण वाहनों की रफ्तार थमी थमी रही। वाहनो को अतिरिक्त फॉगिंग लाइट का प्रयोग करने के बाद भी विजिब्लिटी 10 फीट के आसपास तक ही रह रही थी। गुरुवार को शादी लग्न अधिक रहने के कारण सड़कों पर वाहनों का चलन काफी हो रहा था ।लेकिन शाम आठ बजे से हीं कोहरे ने क्षेत्र को अपने आगोश में ले लिया।

