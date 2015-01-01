पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कैंपस अलर्ट:मुुंगेर विवि की वेबसाइट बंद, नामांकन में बढ़ी परेशानी

खगड़िया/मुंगेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विश्वविद्यालय के कई महत्वपूर्ण शैक्षणिक कार्य पूरी तरह ठप हो गए थे

मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय अपने स्थापना काल से ही खुद को पूर्ण पेपरलेस होने का बार-बार दावा करता रहा है। वहीं कोविड-19 संक्रमण काल में ऑनलाइन कक्षा संचालन के लिए अपनी पीठ खुद थपथपाता दिखाई दिया। लेकिन विवि कभी अपने आधिकारिक वेबसाइट को लेकर संजीदा नहीं रहा है। इसके कारण अक्सर विवि मुख्यालय से दूर रहने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को आधिकारिक जानकारी प्राप्त करने के लिए परेशान होना पड़ता है। इतना ही नहीं वेबसाइट बंद हो जाने से विवि की शैक्षणिक गतिविधियां भी प्रभावित होती है। विवि की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट शुक्रवार को अचानक तकनीकी खराबी के कारण बंद हो गया। इसके कारण वेबसाइट खोलने पर वहां लिखा देता है कि दी एकाउंट है बीन सस्पैडेंट, कांटैक्ट योर होस्टिंग प्रोवाइडर। इसके कारण विवि का कई महत्वपूर्ण शैक्षणिक कार्य पूरी तरह ठप हो गया है। जबकि हाल के दिनों में विवि द्वारा स्नातक पार्ट-1 में नामांकन सहित पार्ट-2 के प्रायोगिक परीक्षा एवं एलएलबी की परीक्षा से संबंधित सूचना अपलोड किया गया था। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार मुंगेर विवि का ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट वर्ष 2018 में मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा विश्वविद्यालय के प्रशाासनिक भवन के उद‍्घाटन के कुछ दिन पूर्व ही आनन-फानन में बनाया गया था। लेकिन विश्वविद्यालय के स्थापना का 2.5 वर्ष से अधिक समय बीत जाने के बाद भी विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन अपने वेबसाइट के मेंटेनेंस के लिए स्थायी एजेंसी का चयन नहीं कर पाया है। जबकि अब तक कई बार वेबसाइट में खराबी आने के बाद विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन वेबसाइट बनाने वाली एजेंसी से किसी प्रकार उसे ठीक करा ले रहा है। लेकिन फिर इसका दुबारा वहीं हाल हो जाता है। प्राप्त सूचना के अनुसार करीब तीन माह पहले विश्वविद्यालय का वेबसाइट बंद होने के बाद विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन एक अस्थायी एजेंसी को तीन माह का वेबसाईट के मेंटनेंस का कार्य सौंपा था। जिसकी समय सीमा 26 नवंबर को समाप्त हो जाएगी। बोले कुलपति : कुलपति डा. रंजीत कुमार वर्मा ने कहा कि शनिवार को फिर से वेबसाइट कार्य करने लगेगा। तकनीकी अड़चनें दूर कर ली गईं हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें