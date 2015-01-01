पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन आवेदन:राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज और राष्ट्रीय मेधा छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा 24 जनवरी को होगी

खगड़िया5 घंटे पहले
  • 19 दिसंबर तक किया जा सकता है ऑनलाइन आवेदन

राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज तथा राष्ट्रीय आय सह मेधा छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा के लिए 19 दिसंबर तक एससीईआरटी के वेबसाइट पर आवेदन किया जा सकता है। राज्य शिक्षा शोध एवं प्रशिक्षण परिषद (एससीईआरटी) द्वारा 24 जनवरी को परीक्षा ली जाएगी।

ज्ञात हो कि 10वीं में अध्ययनरत छात्रों के लिए राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज (प्रारंभिक) परीक्षा, जबकि 8वीं में अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थियों के लिए राष्ट्रीय आय सह मेधा छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा का आयोजन किया जाता है। चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं को छात्रवृति के रूप में प्रतिवर्ष 12 हजार रुपए दिए जाते हैं। पहले छात्रवृति की राशि छह हजार रुपए निर्धारित थी।

डीईओ राजदेव राम ने बताया कि परीक्षा से संबंधित जरूरी तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि 23 दिसंबर तक आवेदकों के ऑनलाइन आवेदनों का विद्यालय स्तर पर ऑनलाइन अनुमोदन होगा।

कोटिवार आरक्षण की भी है सुविधा
राष्ट्रीय आय सह मेधा छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा के तहत अनुसूचित जाति, अनुसूचित जनजाति व नि:शक्त छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए पांच प्रतिशत की छूट दी जाएगी। छात्रवृति योजना के तहत राज्य सरकार के द्वारा निर्धारित लागू आरक्षण नियमावली के अनुसार कोटिवार आरक्षण होगा।

इसके लिए सीओ या बीडीओ द्वारा जारी अद्यतन जाति व आय प्रमाण पत्र अपलोड करना होगा। नि:शक्त बच्चों के लिए कम से कम 40 प्रतिशत का नि:शक्तता प्रमाण पत्र लगाना जरूरी होगा। बताते चलें कि जिनके माता-पिता का सभी स्रोतों से कुल वार्षिक आय डेढ़ लाख रुपए से अधिक नहीं है उनके बच्चों को ही यह लाभ मिल सकता है।

