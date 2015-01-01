पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर फॉलोअप:निखिल उर्फ बंटी की हत्या नहीं, प्रेमिका के परिजनों के शादी का प्रस्ताव ठुकराने पर की थी आत्महत्या

खगड़िया4 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस जांच और मोबाइल सीडीआर से आत्महत्या में बदली हत्या की कहानी, नदी किनारे मिला था शव

चित्रगुप्तनगर के राजेंद्र नगर के धर्मेंद्र कुमार के 21 वर्षीय पुत्र निखिल कुमार उर्फ बंटी की मौत मामले में नया मोड़ आया है। संसारपुर घाट के समीप गंडक नदी से बंटी का शव मिलने के बाद परिजन हत्या की बात कह रहे थे, तथा पुलिस परिजन के बयान के आधार पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी थी। मंगलवार को सामने आया कि बंटी की हत्या नहीं, बल्कि उसने प्रेम-प्रसंग में नदी में छलांग लगा आत्महत्या कर ली थी। इससे पूर्व अपनी प्रेमिका के वाट्सएप पर ऐसा करने का मैसेज भेजा था। चित्रगुप्त नगर पुलिस आत्महत्या की बात साफ हो जाने के बाद मंगलवार को बंटी के परिजनों का फर्द बयान दर्ज किया। राजेन्द्र नगर स्थित अपने घर से रविवार की दोपहर निकला युवक का शव सोमवार को मुफ्फसिल थाना क्षेत्र के संसारपुर घाट से पश्चिम गंडक नदी से मिला। जबकि नदी किनारे से बाईक, मोबाइल, जैकेट आदि बरामद किए गए थे।

तीन साल से बंटी और लड़की में चल रहा था प्रेम-प्रसंग

राजेन्द्र नगर में स्थित बंटी के घर में किराए पर रहने वाली युवती से उसका करीब तीन वर्षों से प्रेम प्रसंग चल रहा था। बंटी के परिजनों ने प्रेमिका के परिजनों के पास दोनों की शादी का प्रस्ताव रखा। मगर अलग जाति होने के कारण लड़की के परिजनों ने प्रस्ताव ठुकरा दिया और लड़की को दूर भेज दिया था। इधर लड़की फिर से वापस आई तो फिर से दोनों में नजदीकी बढ़ गई। मगर पारिवारिक बंदिशों के कारण प्रेमिका के इनकार करने से बंटी ने आत्महत्या कर ली। मामले में चित्रगुप्त नगर थानाध्यक्ष संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि परिजन ने अपने फर्द बयान में बताया है कि उनके किरायेदार की लड़की से निखिल उर्फ बंटी का प्रेम प्रसंग चल रहा था। इसके अलावा जांच में भी प्रेम प्रसंग से संबंधित अन्य कई बिंदु सामने आया है। जिसपर पड़ताल किया जाएगा। युवक के मोबाइल का सीडीआर की जांच की जा रही है।

