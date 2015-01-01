पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य विभाग:अब नर्सिंग होम को उपलब्ध कराने होंगे प्रसव के आंकड़े, एचएमआइएस पोर्टल पर होगा अपलोड

खगड़िया2 घंटे पहले
  • गैरकानूनी तरीके से संचालित नर्सिंग होम से आंकड़ा जुटाना स्वास्थ्य विभाग के लिए टेड़ी खीर

जिले में होने वाले प्रसवों व मातृ स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए अब निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों को भी इस संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना स्वास्थ्य विभाग को देनी होगी। यह कवायद सुरक्षित प्रसव के साथ मातृ मृत्यु दर को कम करने की दिशा में की जा रही है। राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति की ओर से सिविल सर्जन को भेजे गए पत्र में इस बात का उल्लेख किया गया है कि क्लिनिकल एस्टाब्लिश्मेंट एक्ट के तहत प्रत्येक निजी संस्थान को सभी तरह के आंकड़े उपलब्ध कराना अनिवार्य है। संस्थागत प्रसव को बढ़ाने की दिशा में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की यह उल्लेखनीय पहल होगी। मगर बताते चलें कि जिले में नर्सिंग होम की स्थिति अच्छी नहीं है। जगह- जगह बिना मानक पूरा किए तथा बगैर निबंधन के गैरकानूनी तरीके से अवैध नर्सिंग होम का संचालन किया जा रहा है। ऐसे में राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति से प्राप्त आदेश को जिला में पूरा करना स्वास्थ्य विभाग के लिए टेढ़ी खीर साबित होगी। जिला द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए गए निजी संस्थानों की सूची के अनुसार राज्य द्वारा नए एचएमआइएस पोर्टल पर लॉगिन आइडी व पासवर्ड उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। इसकी मदद से निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थान द्वारा प्रदान की जा रही सेवाओं से संबंधित आंकड़ों को जमा कर संस्थान स्तर से डाटा एंट्री की जानी है। सभी निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों से प्रसव व मातृ स्वास्थ्य संबंधित प्रतिवेदन को नए एचएमआइएस पर ससमय सुनिश्चित कराने और सुगम क्रियान्व्यन के लिए सभी निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों एवं संबंधित पदाधिकारियों को सिविल सर्जन के स्तर से निर्देश भी दिया जाना है।

संस्थागत प्रसव को बढ़ाने के मद्देनजर लिया निर्णय
स्वास्थ्य समिति के कार्यपालक निदेशक मनोज कुमार ने सीएस को भेजे पत्र में कहा कि वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-2020 की तुलना में वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 तक संस्थागत प्रसव की संख्या में गिरावट आई है। सभी निजी नर्सिंग होम व क्लिनिक में हो रहे संस्थागत प्रसव के आंकड़ों को हर माह हेल्थ मैनेजमेंट इंफॉरमेंशन सिस्टम पोर्टल पर अपलोड कराने का निर्देश दिया है। क्लीनिकल एस्टाब्लिश्मेंट एक्ट के तहत प्रत्येक निजी संस्थान को आंकड़े उपलब्ध कराना अनिवार्य है।

