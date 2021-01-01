पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:एनयूएलएम के कर्मियों ने फुटकर विक्रेताओं को रजिस्ट्रेशन का भय दिखा की अवैध वसूली, एफआईआर के दिए निर्देश

खगड़िया5 घंटे पहले
नगर सभापति को लिखा गया पत्र।
  • वार्ड पार्षद की शिकायत पर नगर सभापति ने कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को दिया जांच करने का निर्देश
  • पहले भी विवादों में रही है एनयूएलएम योजना, आरोपों से घिरने के बाद पूर्व ईओ ने जमा करवाए थे एनजीओ को जारी किए गए रुपए

नगर परिषद की राष्ट्रीय शहरी आजीविका मिशन (एनयूएलएम)योजना एक बार फिर से विवादों में आ गई है। इस बार इस योजना के कर्मचारी पर ही शहर के फुटकर विक्रेताओं को झांसा देकर और डरा धमकाकर अवैध वसूली किए जाने का आरोप लगाया है। आरोप वार्ड पार्षद और अवैध उगाही के शिकार हुए फुटकर विक्रेताओं ने नगर सभापति, नगर परिषद के ईओ को इस संबंध में आवेदन दिया है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार नगर परिषद वार्ड नंबर-2 के पार्षद जितेंद्र गुप्ता ने नगर सभापति को आवेदन देते हुए बताया है कि एनयूएलएम कर्मचारी द्वारा गैर कानूनी तरीके से वेंडर लाइसेंस देने के नाम पर 100 से 200 रुपए तक की वसूली की जा रही है। दिए गए आवेदन में बताया गया है कि राजकिशोर सिंह, संदीप महतो, प्रदीप महतो, हीरा महतो, शशिधर महतो, महेंद्र भगत, दामोदर पोद्दार, चंदन कुमार, सतीश महतो, सलाउद्दीन राइन आदि से वसूली की गई है। वहीं बताया गया कि ऐसे सैकड़ों और फुटकर विक्रेता हैं जिनसे रजिस्ट्रेशन के नाम पर वसूली की गई है। इस आवेदन को नगर सभापति सीता कुमारी ने नगर परिर्षद के ईओ राजीव गुप्ता को भेजते हुए अविलंब मामले की जांच करते हुए दोषी कर्मचारी पर एफआईआर दर्ज करवाने का निर्देश दिया है। नगर सभापति ने बताया कि ये गंभीर मामला है। 100-200 रुपए कमा कर अपना परिवार चलाने वाले लोगों से अवैध वसूली हुई है। जो भी दोषी होंगे उनके विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

अवैध वसूली के बाद फुटकर विक्रेताओं की भी रसीद काटी
एनयूएलएम के कर्मचारियों ने उक्त योजना का लाभ दिलाने के नाम पर शहर के फुटकर विक्रेताओं से जमकर वसूली की है। योजना की आड़ में हुई वसूली को सही बताने के लिए फुटकर विक्रेताओं को धुआंधार रसीद भी काट कर दे दिए गए। उल्लेखनीय है कि खगड़िया नगर परिषद की एनयूएलएम योजना पहले भी विवादों के घेरे में रही है। इसके पूर्व लोगों को ट्रेनिंग करा कर उसे नौकरी दिलाने की योजना में व्यापक पैमाने पर धांधली हुई थी। जिसका खुलासा भास्कर ने ही किया था। जिसके बाद इस पूरे योजना में अपना गर्दन फंसता देख पूर्व ईओ विनोद कुमार ने एनजीओ को जारी किये गए रुपए को वापस जमा करवाया था। अब एनयूएलएम योजना एक बार फिर से विवादों के घेरे में है।

सड़कों पर इस तरह दुकान सजाकर रोजी-रोटी का जुगाड़ करते है फुटकर विक्रेता।
सड़कों पर इस तरह दुकान सजाकर रोजी-रोटी का जुगाड़ करते है फुटकर विक्रेता।

पूरे मामले की हो रही है जांच, होगी कार्रवाई
पूरे मामले की जानकारी मुझे है। मैं स्वयं मामले को देख रहा हूं और जांच भी कराई जा रही है। ये वसूली टाउन लेवल फेडरेशन के द्वारा किया जा रहा है। इस मामले में फेडरेशन के बायलॉज की जांच भी होगी। यह वसूली क्यों की जा रही है। इसके बाद पूरी रिपोर्ट विभाग को भेजते हुए दोषी लोगों के विरुद्ध विधि सम्मत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
-राजीव गुप्ता, ईओ, नगर परिषद खगड़िया

रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने पर दिया जा रहा है स्टॉल दिलाने का प्रलोभन
वार्ड पार्षद जितेंद्र गुप्ता ने बताया कि एनयूएलएम योजना के कर्मचारी शहर के सैकड़ों गरीब व असहाय फुटकर विक्रेताओं को अब तक अपने झांसे का शिकार बना चुके हैं। कर्मचारी फुटकर विक्रेताओं के कम पढ़े लिखे होने का फायदा उठाते हुए उनलोगों को रजिस्ट्रेशन होने के बाद ही नगर परिषद की तरफ से स्टॉल आवंटित होने की बात कह कर अपना शिकार बना रहे हैं। पूर्व वार्ड पार्षद सह भाजपा के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष रविश चंद्र सिन्हा ने बताया कि कोरोना के बाद भारत सरकार की एक योजना आई जिसमें फुटकर विक्रेताओं को न्यूनतम ब्याज पर बैंक से 10 हजार का लोन दिलाया जाना था। यह योजना नगर परिषद के एनयूएलएम के तहत ही संचालित है। इसी योजना की आर में पूरे शहर में फुटकर विक्रेताओं से वसूली की गई है। इस मामले में त्वरित कार्रवाई किया जाना चाहिए।

