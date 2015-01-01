पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा बैठक:किसानों को अधिक से अधिक लाभ देना उद्देश्य: सीएम

खगड़िया
  
समीक्षा बैठक में भाग लेते डीएम व अन्य अधिकारी।
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने वीडियो कॉफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से जिलाधिकारी के साथ की चर्चा

सीएम नीतीश कुमार की अध्यक्षता में 1 अणे मार्ग स्थित नेक संवाद में खरीफ विपणन वर्ष 2020-21 में धान अधिप्राप्ति हेतु समीक्षा बैठक हुई। सहकारिता सह खाद्य एवं उपभोक्ता संरक्षण विभाग के सचिव विनय कुमार ने बताया कि धान अधिप्राप्ति का न्यूनतम लक्ष्य इस वर्ष 45 लाख मीट्रिक टन रखा गया है। साधारण धान का न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य 1868 और ए ग्रेड का 1888 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल है। डीएम आलोक रंजन घोष के साथ विभिन्न विभाग के पदाधिकारी भी जुड़े हुए थे। सीएम ने कहा कि हमलोगों का उद्देश्य किसानों की उपज की अधिक से अधिक अधिप्राप्ति हो और इसका सीधा लाभ मिले। 2005 के पहले प्रिक्योरमेंट नहीं होता था, हमलोगों ने पैक्स की शुरुआत कराई और पैक्स के माध्यम से अधिप्राप्ति कराई जाने लगी जिससे किसानों को लाभ पहुंचा। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी जिलों में भंडारण की समुचित व्यवस्था रखें और धान की स्टोरेज के साथ ही उनके रिसाइकलिंग की भी उचित व्यवस्था रखें। समीक्षा बैठक में डीएम आलोक रंजन घोष ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से जुड़कर धान अधिप्राप्ति से संबंधित अद्यतन प्रगति से मुख्यमंत्री को अवगत कराया। रैयत किसानों की धान अधिप्राप्ति की अधिकतम सीमा को 200 क्विंटल से बढ़ाकर 250 क्विंटल किए जाने के साथ ही गैर रैयत किसानों की धान अधिप्राप्ति की अधिकतम सीमा को 75 क्विंटल से बढ़ाकर 100 क्विंटल की जाने की बात कहते हुए मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि निर्धारित समय सीमा के अंदर राशि अंतरित कराएं।

समय पर राशि अंतरित कराने का दिया निर्देश

जिन पैक्सों पर अनियमितता के आरोप थे वहां फिर से चुनाव हो गए हैं और वो आरोपी पैक्स अध्यक्ष चुनाव में निर्वाचित नहीं हुआ है तो वहां निर्वाचित नए पैक्स अध्यक्ष को कार्य करने की इजाजत मिलनी चाहिए। धान की अधिप्राप्ति कराने वाले किसानों के खाते में निर्धारित समय सीमा के अंदर राशि अंतरित कराएं। जिलाधिकारी औचक निरीक्षण कर पैक्सों का विजिट करें, साथ ही किसानों से बातें करें और उसके आधार पर उनकी शिकायतों एवं समस्याओं का समाधान करें।

