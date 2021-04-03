पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयाेजन:विस सत्र में उठाएंगे ओलापुर-चक्कीपार पुल निर्माण का मामला

खगड़ियाएक घंटा पहले
अभिनंदन कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित विधायक व अन्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
अभिनंदन कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित विधायक व अन्य।
  • ओलापुर गंगौर पंचायत में अभिनंदन समारोह में विधायक ने जनता की समस्याओं को दूर कर मूलभूत सुविधा दिलाने का दिया आश्वासन

अलौली विधानसभा क्षेत्र के नव निर्वाचित विधायक रामवृक्ष सदा ने सदर प्रखंड स्थित ओलापुर गंगौर पंचायत लालो प्रसाद सिंह के आवास पर आयोजित अभिनंदन समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि आगामी 19 फरवरी से शुरु हो रहे विधानसभा सत्र में ओलापुर-चक्कीपार बूढ़ी गंडक घाट पर पुल निर्माण का मामला उठाया जाएगा। समारोह में उपस्थित लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए विधायक ने कहा कि ओलापुर-चक्कीपार नदी घाट पर पुल का निर्माण प्रस्तावित है। पुल निर्माण की स्वीकृति मिल भी चुकी है। लेकिन कार्य आरंभ नहीं हो पाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पुल का निर्माण जल्द आरंभ हो, इसके लिए उनके स्तर से प्रयास किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि पुल निर्माण के लिए वे संबंधित विभाग के मंत्री से मुलाकात भी करेंग।

किसान की पांच बीघा जमीन भी छीन लिया

विधायक ने कहा कि लगातार क्षेत्र भ्रमण कर लोगों की समस्या का समाधान करते हुए लोगों को मुलभूत सुविधा दिलाना उनकी पहली प्राथमिकता है। विधायक ने कहा कि नीतीश कुमार ने राज्य में 45 हजार एकड़ जमीन पर रसीद काटने पर रोक लगा दी, यह किसका दोष है? यहां के हर किसान का भी जमीन के रसीद कटाने पर रोक लगा होगा। अगर किसी किसान को 5 बीघा भी जमीन छीन लिया तो किसान आत्महत्या करने को मजबूत हो जाएंगे।

ग्रामीणों ने उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र को प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र बनाने की उठाई मांग
कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित ग्रामीण हितेश कुमार सिंह, रामानंद सिंह, मनीष सिंह घीरज सिंह, शुभम कुमार सहित अन्य ग्रामीणों ने विधायक से ओलापुर उप स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र को प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र बनाने की मांग की। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि यहां मुख्य मार्ग से सटे ओलापुर उप स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में प्रर्याप्त जगह है। अगर इसे पीएचसी में परिवर्तित कर दिया जाए तो कई पंचायतों के लाखों की आवादी को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधा मिलेगी। मौके पर पंचायत के कई लोगों विधायक को अपनी-अपनी समस्या सुनाई। जिस पर विधायक ने उनकी समस्या के समाधान का आश्वासन दिया। इस अवसर पर राजद के जिलाघ्यक्ष कुमार रंजन, विधायक प्रतिनिधि सुबोध यादव, प्रकाश राम, पूर्व जिप सदस्य राजीव कुमार सिंह ने भी संबोधित किया।

