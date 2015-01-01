पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:तीन सौ घरों तक नहीं पहुंची पाइप लाइन, जलमीनार भी बंद पड़ा है

खगड़िया | गौतम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गौछारी के वार्ड संख्या-4 में बंद पड़ा जलमीनार।
  • 9 जनवरी 2018 को सीएम गौछारी के वार्ड संख्या-चार में किए थे योजना का शुभारंभ
  • विकास यात्रा के दौरान सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने यहां बिताए थे एक रात और दो दिन
  • अब गांव का रास्ता भी भूल गए हैं अधिकारी, ग्रामीणों की उम्मीद हुई धूमिल, बढ़ रहा है आक्रोश

करीब दो साल पूर्व नौ जनवरी 2018 को सीएम नीतीश कुमार जिले के गोगरी प्रखंड स्थित गौछारी पंचायत के वार्ड संख्या- चार एवं 6 में अपनी समीक्षा यात्रा के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री सात निश्चय योजना की नींव रखते हुए वहां नल जल योजना की शुरुआत की थी। तब वहां जोर- शोर से नल जल योजना का कार्य किया गया था। सीएम के आगमन पूर्व गौछारी गांव तमाम बड़े अधिकारियों के उपस्थिति में मिनी सचिवालय में तब्दील हो गया था। तब वहां के लोगों को लगा था कि गौछारी एवं खटहा गांव की अब तस्वीर बदल जाएगी। मगर सीएम के जाते ही जिला प्रशासन के साथ स्थानीय अधिकारी भी गौछारी गांव का रास्ता भूल गए। जबकि जिस नल योजना की नींव सीएम ने खुद रखी थी उस नल से जल निकलने का इंतजार वहां के लोगों को अब तक है। ऐसे में समझा जा सकता है कि सीएम के ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट कहे जाने वाले सात निश्चय के तहत नल जल योजना का हाल अन्य पंचायतों में कैसा होगा। ज्ञात हो कि गौछारी पंचायत के वार्ड संख्या- 4 एवं 6 में मिनी जलमीनार बनाकर दोनों वार्डों में तकरीबन चार सौ लोगों के घरों में शुद्ध पेयजल आपूर्ति के लिए पाइपलाइन लगाई गई थी। तब पंचायत में अन्य कई विकास कार्य की भी शुरुआत की गई थी। मगर पाइपलाइन से पानी नहीं निकलने पर स्थानीय ग्रामीण खुद को ठगा महसूस कर रहे हैं।

पीएचईडी विभाग के जिम्मे नल-जल का कार्य
सात निश्चय योजना के तहत चलाए गए हर घर नल जल योजना का कार्य पीएचईडी विभाग के जिम्मे है। विभागीय अधिकारी सरकार की इस जनोपयोगी योजना पर कुंडली मार बैठे हैं। जिससे लाखों रुपए खर्च करने के बावजूद भी गौछारी में लोगों को नल से जल नसीब नहीं हो रहा है। ज्ञात हो कि नौ जनवरी 2018 को समीक्षा यात्रा के दौरान गौछारी आगमन पर मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने गौछारी के वार्ड संख्या- 4 एवं 5 में हुए नल जल योजना से लोगों के घरों तक पानी पहुंचाने के कार्य की समीक्षा की थी। तब अधिकारियों ने गौछारी के सभी वार्डों में लोगों के घरों तक पाइप लाइन के जरिए शुद्ध पेयजल पहुंचाने की बात कही थी। लेकिन सीएम के जाने के अधिकारियों का वादा कोरा साबित हुआ।

नहीं सुनते हैं अधिकारी : मुखिया
मंगलवार को मुखिया सिकंदर चौरसिया के समक्ष कई ग्रामीणों ने नल जल योजना की स्थिति पर चर्चा करते हुए इसे शुरू करवाने की बात कही। मुखिया ने बताया कि वार्ड संख्या- 4 एवं 6 में अब भी करीब तीन सौ परिवार के घरों तक पाइपलाइन नहीं पंहुची है। जबकि बनाया गया जलमीनार भी बंद पड़ा है। मुखिया ने बताया कि इसके लिए पीएचईडी विभाग से लेकर स्थानीय अधिकारियों से कई बार शिकायत की गई, मगर यहां कोई देखने नहीं आया।

विडंबना : फिल्टर भी पड़ा है बेकार
गौछारी के लोगों को शुद्ध पेयजल पाइपलाइन के जरिए मिले, इसके लिए मिनी जलमीनार के वाटर प्लांट में आयरन रिमूवल फिल्टर लगाया गया था। मगर लगाए जाने के कुछ समय के बाद ही वह बेकार हो गया। वहीं पाइपलाइन भी कई जगहों पर टूट कर बर्बाद हो चुकी है।

मुख्यमंत्री के जाने के बाद कुछ काम नहीं हुआ
मुख्यमंत्री के आने से पहले यहां कार्य शुरू हुआ था, उनके जाने के बाद कोई कार्य नहीं हुआ है। जो नल या पाइपलाइन बिछाई गई थी वह भी जगह- जगह टूट चुकी है।
- राजेश चौरसिया, वार्ड- 4 गौछारी

नहीं मिल रहा शुद्ध पेयजल
मिनी जलमीनार तो बना दिया गया है, लेकिन पानी सप्लाई का हाल बेकार है। लोगों को शुद्ध पेयजल नहीं मिल पा रहा है। शुरू में जो काम हुआ उसके बाद कोई काम नहीं हुआ है।
- सुधीर सिंह, वार्ड 4, गौछारी

अब ताे कोई देखने भी नहीं आता
हर घर नल जल योजना यहां कारगर नहीं है। सीएम के आने से पहले अधिकारी दिन रात यहां काम करवा रहे थे। अब हालत क्या है कोई देखने नहीं आता। तीन वर्ष पूर्व काम शुरू हुआ था।
-राजेश कुमार, वार्ड सदस्य, वार्ड 4, गौछारी

​​​​​​​दोनों जगहों पर अधूरी है योजना
नल जल योजना दो वार्ड में यहां शुरू हुई थी, लेकिन दोनों जगह अधूरी पड़ी है। वार्ड- 5 का नलकूप भी खराब पड़ा है।
सिकंदर चौरसिया, मुखिया, गौछारी पंचायत

कार्यपालक अभियंता से करूंगा बात
जिले में नल जल योजना का कार्य एवं देख-रेख पीएचईडी के जिम्मे है। शिकायत मिली है तो विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता से बात कर सप्लाई शुरू करवाई जाएगी।
अजय कुमार, बीडीओ, गोगरी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें