परेशानी:मानसी बाजार में 10 घंटे तक सड़क जाम

खगड़िया6 घंटे पहले
मानसी बाजार में लगे जाम में घंटों फसे रहे राहगीर।
  • अतिक्रमण के कारण हर दिन लगता है जाम, कार्रवाई से मुकर रहे हैं स्थानीय प्रशासन, लोग परेशान

प्रखंड के मानसी बाजार में अब रोज जाम लगने लगा है। मंगलवार को भी रह रह कर करीब 10 घंटे तक सड़क जाम से लोग जूझते रहे। मंगलवार की सुबह से लेकर देर शाम तक बाजार से होकर वाहन लेकर चलना तो दूर पैदल चलना भी मुश्किल हो गया था। मुख्य सड़कों पर सभी तरह के गाड़ियों के काफिले पूरी तरह से जाम था। मंगलवार को मुख्य सड़क जाम रहने से बाजार की अन्य सड़कें एकनियां रोड, पोस्टऑफिस रोड, काली स्थान रोड सहित अन्य सड़क भी इस जाम से प्रभावित रहा। बाजार के लोहिया चौक, पटेल चौक, सहित अन्य जगह जाम से त्रस्त था। बाजार के सड़कों पर जाम में लगे गाड़ियों का काफिले से पूरा दिन आने जाने वाले लोगो को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। मंगलवार को मुख्य सड़क से लेकर शहर की अन्य सड़कों पर जाम ही जाम लगा था। जिधर देखो जाम ही जाम नजर आ रहा था। सड़क जाम से कई इमरजेंसी सेवा जैसे एंबुलेंस, गैस सिलेंडर की गाड़ी सहित अन्य वाहन फंसे रहे। स्थानीय लोगों के अनुसार बाजार के सड़कों पर अतिक्रमण कर ठेला दुकान व अन्य फूटकर दुकान लगाना जाम का मुख्य कारण है। हो। सड़क के दोनों तरफ फूटकर विक्रेता शाम को अपना हक जमा लेता है, सड़क 20 फीट नही बच पाती है।

