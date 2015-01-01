पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:क्राॅस वर्ड प्रतियोगिता प्रपत्र जमा नहीं करने वाले एचएम का रोका जाएगा वेतन

खगड़िया4 घंटे पहले
  • डीपीओ ने पत्र जारी कर प्रपत्र जमा करने का मंगलवार तक दिया अल्टीमेटम

शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देश पर विद्यालय स्तर पर क्रॉस वर्ड प्रतियोगिता आयोजित कर माध्यमिक शिक्षा के डीपीओ कार्यालय में प्रपत्र जमा नहीं करने वाले हेडमास्टरों को मंगलवार तक प्रपत्र जमा करने का अल्टिमेटम दिया गया है। तय समयावधि में प्रपत्र जमा नहीं करने वाले हेडमास्टरों के विरुद्ध वेतन भुगतान पर रोक लगाने सहित विभागीय कार्रवाई करने की बात कही गई है। इसको लेकर माध्यमिक शिक्षा के डीपीओ कुणाल गौरव ने पत्र के साथ सूची जारी करते हुए जिले के 36 माधयमिक, उच्च माध्यमिक, उत्क्रमित, नव उत्क्रमित स्कूलों के हेडमास्टरों को निर्देश दिया है। प्रतियोगिता के लिए प्रतिभागियों की सूची जिला शिक्षा कार्यालय में जमा करने का निर्देश दिया गया था। जिसका प्रतिवेदन राज्य स्तर पर भेजा जाना है। मगर इस मामले में 36 स्कूलों के द्वारा विभागीय निर्देश का पालन नहीं किया

इन स्कूलों ने जमा नहीं किया प्रतियोगिता का प्रपत्र
जिले के जेएनकेटी इंटर विद्यालय खगड़िया, नव उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय माली, नव उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय सकरोहर, नव उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय चंद्रनगर, नव उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय बौरना, नव उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय समसपुर, रामलखन उच्च विद्यालय बलतारा, इंद्रा माध्यमिक विद्यालय माधवपुर, नव उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय जलकौड़ा सहित कुछ 36 विद्यालय का नाम डीपीओ कार्यालय से जारी सूची में शामिल हैं।

