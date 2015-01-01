पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुःसाहस:मी लॉर्ड से बड़ा थानेदार

खगड़िया| ​​​​​​​कुमार अनुज ​​​​​​​4 घंटे पहले
पुलिस ने प्रकाश मंडल काे उस मामले में गिरफ्तार किया जिसमें उसे बेल हो चुकी है।
  • हम आरोपी के पक्ष में नहीं, बल्कि कानून का मखौल उड़ाने वालों के खिलाफ खड़े हैं
  • अग्रिम जमानत पा चुके आरोपी को 4 दिन तक हाजत में बंद रखा दूसरे मामले में फंसाने का बुना जाल, कोर्ट ने फटकारा तब छोड़ा

गाेगरी पुलिस मनमर्जी अाैर दबंगाें के इशारे पर जब चाहे तब किसी काे उठा सकती है। इसी तरह का मामला चार दिन पहले सामाने अाया जब अग्रिम जमानत पा चुके एक अाराेपी काे पुलिस ने चार दिन तक न सिर्फ थाने के हाजत में बंद रखा बल्कि उसे दूसरे मामले में फंसाकर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजने की काेशिश की। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार गोगरी थाना कांड संख्या 240/20 के अाराेपी गाेगरी निवासी प्रकाश मंडल काे पुलिस ने 6 दिसंबर की रात काे हिरासत में ले लिया। प्रकाश पर रंगदारी मांगने अाैर मनाेज कुमार पर जान से मारने की नियत से गाेली चलाने का अाराेप है। अाराेपी की गिरफ्तारी के बाद उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजने के लिए कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। जहां कोर्ट ने आरोपी को अग्रिम जमानत मिले होने की बात कह कर वापस लौटा दिया। मगर सनकी थानाध्यक्ष सह इंस्पेक्टर शरत कुमार ने उसे जेल भेजने के लिए दूसरे केस हवाला देकर चौथे दिन फिर से कोर्ट में पेश किया। जहां कोर्ट ने आईओ को फटकार लगाते आरोपी को रिमांड करने से मना कर दिया। उल्लेखनीय है कि थानाध्यक्ष व आईओ जिस दूसरे कांड का हवाला देकर रहे थे उसमें 20 अक्टूबर 2020 को पीड़ित को अग्रिम जमानत मिल चुका था। इस बीच गोगरी पंचायत के पंचायत समिति के प्रतिनिधि सुधाकर पांडेय ने भी थानाध्यक्ष को फोन कर आरोपी के अग्रिम जमानत पर होने और उन्हें प्रताड़ित नहीं किये जाने का आग्रह किया। लेकिन सनकी थानाध्यक्ष ने उनकी एक न सुनी। इधर, पीड़ित ने गाेगरी थाने की पुलिस पर गंभीर आरोप लगाया है। पीड़ित ने कहा एक दबंग के इशारे पर पुलिस मुझे बार-बार प्रताड़ित करती है अाैर झूठे केस में फंसा रही है।

थानाध्यक्ष व गोगरी पंसस के प्रतिनिधि सुधाकर पांडेय के बीच हुई बातचीत का अंश-

पंसस प्रतिनिधि- जी सर, गोगरी पंचायत समिति प्रतिनिधि सुधाकर पाण्डेय बोल रहा हूं। थानाध्यक्ष- बोलिए सुधाकर जी। पंसस प्रतिनिधि- बोलना यह था कि मेरे गांव के प्रकाश मंडल को चार दिनों से थाने के हिरासत में रखा गया है। थानाध्यक्ष- प्रकाश मंडल को चार दिनों से सिर्फ थाने में नहीं कोर्ट भी भेजा जा रहा है और वहां से लौटकर थाना आ रहा है। उसका बेल ही नहीं हुआ है तो जाएगा ही नं? यदि बेल हुआ रहता तो कोर्ट हमरे पर स्टीक्चर पास कर देगा। पंसस प्रतिनिधि- सर, ये तो ठीक है कि उसके ऊपर केस है, मगर चार दिन हो गया उसको पकड़कर ले गए हुए। थानाध्यक्ष- तो हम क्या करें। हम तो जिस दिन पकड़ कर लाए, उसके बाद सुबह कोर्ट भेज दिए। अब न्यायालय न समझेगा और इसका न गलती है। इसका एंटी सेपेट्री हुआ था तो इसको बेल बांड देना था, इसको बेल लेना था। लेकिन नहीं किया तो फिर दूसरा दिन भेजा गया तो उसमें भी इसका नहीं हुआ। दो-दो केस है इनका। इसका बेटा भी भागा हुआ है। हम तो गए थे सीजीएम साहब के पास। पंसस प्रतिनिधि- नहीं सर, इतना प्रताड़ित नहीं किया जाए। थानाध्यक्ष- फालतू बात मत कीजिए! हम प्रकाश मंडल को क्यों प्रताड़ित करेंगे? पंसस प्रतिनिधि- सर, उसके घर में बच्चों को भूखे रहना पड़ रहा है, उसपर दया कीजिए। थानाध्यक्ष- सब बात ठीक है। हम तो कोर्ट के सामने ले गए थे। कोर्ट को कहना चाहिए न हमको कि इसका बेल हो चुका है! छोड़िए इसको। लेकिन कोर्ट हमारे पास क्यों भेज रहा है। पंसस प्रतिनिधि सर, आपका आदेश हो तो मैं जमानत लेता हूं। जब कहेंगे हाजिर कर दूंगा। थानाध्यक्ष- उसको मैं छोड़ रहा हूं, कोर्ट से क्लियर हो गया है, 14 तारीख तक समय दिया गया है, बेल नहीं कराएगा तो फिर पकड़ कर भेज देंगे।

मैंने कोई गलती नहीं की

मैंने कोई गलती नहीं की है। फोन पर कितना डिस्कस करूं। मैंने गिरफ्तारी के बाद ही आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश कर दिया था। वहां से अगले दिन बुलाया गया। इस बीच पता चला कि उसे अग्रिम जमानत मिल चुकी है। फिर दूसरे केस में भेजने की कोशिश की गई। वहां से फिर छोड़ने को कहा गया तो मैंने उसे छोड़ दिया। इसमें मेरी क्या गलती है।
-शरत कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष, गोगरी

एक्सपर्ट व्यू: 24 घंटे में करना होता है कोर्ट में पेश

थानाध्यक्ष ने कानून के साथ मानवाधिकार का भी हनन किया है। किसी भी कांड के आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने के 24 घंटे में कोर्ट में पेश करना होता है। गंभीर मामला हो तो गिरफ्तारी के साथ पूछताछ के लिए आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश करने के बाद रिमांड पर लिया जा सकता है। मामले में थानाध्यक्ष व आईओ पर विभागीय कार्रवाई के साथ सस्पेंशन तक की कार्रवाई हाे सकती है।- अजीत कुमार सिन्हा, अधिवक्ता, सिविल काेर्ट, खगड़िया

