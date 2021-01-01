पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंपस अलर्ट:डिग्री पार्ट-1 की परीक्षा से कदाचार के आरोप में छह छात्र निष्कासित, 814 ने दी परीक्षा, 32 परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित

खगड़िया4 घंटे पहले
सोमवार को पहली पाली की परीक्षा देकर बाहर निकलते परीक्षार्थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
सोमवार को पहली पाली की परीक्षा देकर बाहर निकलते परीक्षार्थी।
  • कोशी कॉलेज में बीए पार्ट- वन की परीक्षा के लिए पांच कॉलेजों का बनाया गया परीक्षा केेंद्र

मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा कोशी कॉलेज में सोमवार को आयोजित स्नातक पार्ट वन के अर्थशास्त्र एवं कॉमर्स विषय की परीक्षा कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच आयोजित की गई। जिसमें कदाचार करने के आरोप में दोनों पालियों में कुल छह परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा से निष्कासित कर दिया गया। प्रथम पाली में अर्थशास्त्र विषय की परीक्षा ली गई। जिसमें जिले के पांच महाविद्यालय कोशी काॅलेज के अलावा महिला काॅलेज खगड़िया, केडीएस काॅलेज गोगरी, केएमडी काॅलेज परबत्ता तथा शारदा गिरधारी काॅलेज महेशखूंट के परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए। प्रथम पाली में कुल 846 परीक्षार्थियों में से 814 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा में भाग लिया तथा 32 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा से अनुपस्थित रहे। पहली पाली में कदाचार करते पकड़े जाने पर तीन परीक्षार्थी को परीक्षा से निष्कासित कर दिया गया। वहीं द्वितीय पाली में कॉमर्स विषय की परीक्षा ली गई। जिसमें कुल 118 परीक्षार्थियों ने भाग लिया। दूरी पाली में भी कदाचार के आरोप में तीन परीक्षार्थी को निष्कासित किया गया। परीक्षा नियंत्रक सह प्रभारी प्राचार्य प्रो. राजकुमार सिंह ने बताया कि स्नातक पार्ट वन की परीक्षा में कोविड-19 नियमों का पालन करते हुए आयोजित की गई। जिसमें परीक्षा के पूर्व केंद्र पर परीक्षार्थियों का थर्मल जांच किया गया। सभी छात्र एवं वीक्षक परीक्षा के दौरान मास्क पहने हुए थे। परीक्षा के पूर्व सभी कमरों को सैनिटाइज्ड किया गया था। एक बेंच पर केवल दो परीक्षार्थियों को बैठाया गया था। उन्होंने कहा कि कोशी महाविद्यालय में स्नातक पार्ट वन की परीक्षा कदाचार मुक्त एवं शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न हुई। उन्होंने बताया कि कदाचार के आरोप में दोनों पाली से कुल 6 परीक्षार्थियों को निष्कासित किया गया।

