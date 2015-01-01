पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतिरोध मार्च निकाला:राज्य की कानून व्यवस्था चौपट, सरकार सिर्फ सुशासन का ढोल पीट रही: प्रभाकर

खगड़िया6 घंटे पहले
प्रदर्शन करते सीपीआई कार्यकर्ता।
  • जिला मंत्री प्रभाकर प्रसाद के नेतृत्व में निकाला गया प्रतिरोध मार्च

सीपीआई के राज्यव्यापी कार्यक्रम के तहत वैशाली जिले के गुलनाज खातून को न्याय दिलाने के लिए खगड़िया में जिला मंत्री प्रभाकर प्रसाद के नेतृत्व में पार्टी कार्यालय योगेन्द्र भवन से शहर के राजेंद्र चौक तक प्रतिरोध मार्च निकाला गया। इस दौरान प्रभाकर प्रसाद सिंह ने कहा कि 30 अक्टूबर की देर रात वैशाली में छेड़खानी का विरोध करने पर 20 साल की एक युवती को गांव के दबंगो ने जिंदा जला दिया। 15 दिन बाद इलाज के दौरान पीएमसीएच में लड़की की मौत हो गई। इस दौरान पुलिस हाथ पर हाथ रखे बैठी रही। लड़की की मृत्यु हो जाने के बाद अब तक केवल एक दोषी की गिरफ्तारी हो पाई है। बिहार की कानून व्यवस्था बदतर होती जा रही है। अपराधियों में कानून का भय खत्म होता जा रहा है। सरकार केवल सुशासन का ढोल पीट रहे हैं। सरकार की तरफ से पीड़ित परिवार के लिए अभी तक मुआवजे की घोषणा भी नहीं की गई है। प्रभाकर प्रसाद सिंह ने कहा कि सीपीआई पूरे बिहार में प्रतिरोध के माध्यम से सरकार से सभी दोषियों की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी कर स्पीडी ट्रायल चलाते हुए सख्त से सख्त सजा दी जाने की मांग करती है ताकि इस तरह की घटना को अंजाम देने से पहले अपराधी बार-बार सोचे। साथ ही पीड़ित परिवार को 25 लाख रुपए का मुआवजा दिए जाने एवं परिवार के किसी एक सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी दिए जाने की मांग की।

