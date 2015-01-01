पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:सुबह निकली धूप, दोपहर बाद पछुआ हवा चलने से बढ़ा ठंड का प्रकोप, न्यूनतम पारा पहुंचा 12 डिग्री

खगड़िया5 घंटे पहले
  • आज से न्यूनतम तापमान में आएगी चार डिग्री तक गिरावट, बरतनी होगी विशेष सावधानी

बुधवार की सुबह मौसम साफ होने तथा धूप निकलने से लोगों काे इस ठंड से राहत मिल रही थी, लेकिन दोपहर बाद तेज पछुआ हवा से मौसम में अचानक बदलाव आने से ठंड का प्रकोप बढ़ गया। दोपहर बाद आसमान में बादल छाने के साथ कोहरा भी छाने लगा, जिससे कनकनी महसूस होने लगा। पछुआ हवा चलने से अचानक मौसम में आए नरमी से लोगों की समस्या भी बढ़ गई।

बताते चलें कि सुबह 11 बजे तक आसमान में धूप खिली रही तथा मौसम सामान्य स्थिति में रहा। लेकिन दोपहर 12 बजे धीरे- धीरे मौसम में परिवर्तन होता गया और देखते ही देखते कुछ ही घंटों में मौसम पूरी तरह बदल गई। जिससे दिन में भी कनकनी महसूस होने लगी।

पछुआ हवा के कारण ठंड बढ़ गया और शाम होते- होते हर तरफ कोहरा छा गया। बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री तो न्यूनतम 12 डिग्री दर्ज की गई। मौसम में आए अचानक बदलाव के बाद दोपहर 3 बजे का तापमान 20 डिग्री दर्ज की गई। इसी तरह 4 बजे का तापमान 19 डिग्री तथा 5 बजे 18 डिग्री दर्ज की गई।

गुरुवार को न्यूनतम तापमान रहेगा आठ डिग्री सेल्सियस
मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ पूजा कुमारी के अनुसार आने वाले दिनों में तापमान कम होने से ठंड बढ़ेगी। ऐसे में लोगों को सचेत रहने की आवश्यकता है। जानकारी के अनुसार गुरुवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री तक पहुंचेगी। जिससे ठंड का असर अचानक बढ़ जाएगा।

