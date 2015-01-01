पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:11 हजार वोल्ट की चपेट में आने से दस वर्षीय किशोर ने गंवाया दोनों हाथ, विभाग ने मुआवजा देने से किया इंकार

मड़ैया5 घंटे पहले
11 हजार केवी तार के चपेट में आया किशोर।
  • करंट लगने के बाद बालक विक्षिप्त सा हो गया, बेगूसराय से डॉक्टरों ने किया पटना रेफर

परबत्ता प्रखंड अन्तर्गत पिपरालतीफ पंचायत के वार्ड-14 निवासी मो. हैदर के बेटे अब्दुल वसी (10 वर्ष) को गत 21 नवम्बर को 11 हजार केवी के हाइटेंशन बिजली तार के चपेट में आने से दोनों हाथ गंवाना पड़ा। घटना के वक्त मौजूद ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि अब्दुल वसी अर्धनिर्मित घर से पतंग उतारने गया था। इसी क्रम में हाइटेंशन तार के चपेट में आ गया। करंट लगने के बाद बालक विक्षिप्त सा हो गया।

परिजनों ने उसे इलाज के लिए बेगूसराय में एक निजी क्लिनिक में भर्ती करवाया। जहां से उसे बेहतर इलाज के लिए पटना रेफर कर दिया गया। पटना में डॉक्टर ने अब्दुल बसी की गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए दोनों हाथ को काट दिया।

अब उसके परिजन इस घटना को लेकर सदमें हैं। बताते चलें कि उक्त वार्ड में करीब एक दर्जन लोगों के घरों के उपर से 11 हजार वोल्ट का तार गुजरा है। मो. हशीन के अर्धनिर्मित घर के उपर से मात्र 2 फीट की ऊंचाई से बिजली का तार गुजरा है।

घनी आबादी वाले जगह से तार हटाने के लिए बिजली विभाग मांग रहा एक लाख रुपए
ग्रामीणों ने बताया इस रूट से 11 हजार बोल्ट के तार को हटाने के लिए कई बार विभाग को आवेदन दिया गया है। लेकिन विभाग अपनी मनमानी कर रहा है। लोगों ने बताया कि तार हटाने के एवज में विभाग ने तार हटाने का पूरा खर्चा करीब एक लाख रुपए का प्राक्कलन बनाकर सौंप दिया।

कनीय अभियंता स्वीकृति रंजन ने ग्रामीणों को बताया कि अगर आप विभाग के माध्यम से कराना चाहते हैं तो जितना खर्च आएगा आप जमा करें या नहीं तो खुद करा सकते हैं। पीड़ित किशोर के पिता मो. हैदर ने बताया जब विभाग को मुआवजे के लिए कहा तो उन्होंने पल्ला झाड़ लिया।

ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि इस क्षेत्र में तैनात बिजली विभाग के अधिकांश अधिकारी मनमानी करते हैं। वे नेताओं से जुड़े काम फटाफट कर देते हैं और जनता से जुड़े मामलों को हल्के में लेते हैं। इसका खामियाजा लोग कभी बिजली कटौती तो कभी हादसों की मार झेलकर चुकाते रहते हैं।

जेई बोले-छत से पतंग उड़ाने पर विभाग जिम्मेवार नहीं
घटना की सूचना लाइन मेन ब्रजेश कुमार ने जेई स्वीकृति रंजन को दी तो उन्होंने कहा कि अगर कोई छत पर चढ़कर पतंग उड़ाए और करंट के चपेट में आए तो विभाग जिम्मेदार नहीं है। कार्यपालक अभियंता से संपर्क नहीं हो सका।

