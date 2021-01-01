पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:नगर परिषद ने चलाया विशेष सफाई अभियान

खगड़िया4 घंटे पहले
गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर नगर परिषद के तरफ से सोमवार को शहर में विशेष साफ- सफाई अभियान चलाया गया। नगर परिषद के सफाई कर्मियों ने कार्यालय के देखरेख में विभिन्न प्रमुख स्थान, सरकारी कार्यालयों एवं शहर के विभिन्न सड़कों पर साफ- सफाई करते देखे गए।

