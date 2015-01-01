पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर परिषद बोर्ड की बैठक:शहर में एलईडी लाइट लगाए जाने को लेकर डिप्टी सीएम से चर्चा करेंगी नगर सभापति

खगड़िया5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बुधवार को नगर परिषद बोर्ड की बैठक में मौजूद विधायक, नगर सभापति व अन्य।
  • नप बोर्ड की बैठक में उठा खराब पड़ी लाइटों का मामला, एग्रीमेंट होने के बाद नहीं लगी है एक भी लाइट

शहर में खराब पड़े एलईडी लाइट को बदलने और नई लाइन लगाने का काम जल्द शुरू हाेगा। नगर एवं आवास विभाग इसके लिए ईईएसएल कंपनी के साथ एग्रीमेंट किया था। जिस एग्रीमेंट को रद्द करने और उक्त कंपनी को ब्लैक लिस्टेड करने के लिए विभाग को पहले ही लिखा जा चुका है। अब नए सिरे से काम करने के लिए सूबे के डिप्टी सीएम सह नगर एवं आवास विभाग के प्रभारी तारकेश्वर प्रसाद से बात की जाएगी।

प्रमंडलीय स्तर पर डिप्टी सीएम बारी-बारी से सभी नगर परिषद एवं पंचायत की बैठक कर रहे हैं। जल्द ही मुंगेर प्रमंडल की बैठक होगी। जिसमें यह मुद्दा मेरे द्वारा उठाया जाएगा। ये बातें बुधवार को नगर सभापति सीता कुमारी ने नगर परिषद कार्यालय कक्ष में आयोजित बोर्ड की बैठक के दाैरान कहीं।

उल्लेखनीय है कि एलईडी लगाने के लिए ईईएसएल कंपनी से एग्रीमेंट होने के बाद से उक्त कंपनी ने जिले में एक भी लाइट का न तो मरम्मत किया है न ही नए लाइट ही लगाए। जिस वजह से शाम होते ही शहर के कई वार्डों में अंधेरा छा जाता है। नगर सभापति ने कहा कि शहर को अगर सुंदर बनाना है तो सबसे पहले शहर को व्यवस्थित करने की तरफ ध्यान देना होगा।

इसके लिए मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग और अलग बाजार बनाना होगा। इसके साथ ही शहर को कचरा प्रबंधन के लिए अलग से जमीन भी चाहिए होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि दोनों के लिए जिला प्रशासन से जमीन की मांग की जाएगी।

नगर परिषद बैठक में जीत के बाद पहली बार सदर विधायक छत्रपति यादव भी शामिल हुए। उन्होंने कहा कि क्षेत्र में समस्याएं तो बहुत हैं। लेकिन उन समस्याओं को दूर करने के लिए पूरी टीम को एक साथ मिलकर काम करना होगा। उन्होंने नगर परिषद को विकास में हर संभव मदद करने का भरोसा दिलाया।

एमजी मार्ग से अतिक्रमण हटाने का दिया गया दिशा-निर्देश
एमजी मार्ग में कब्रिस्तान के पास अवैध तरीके से अतिक्रमण कर दुकान लगाने वाले दुकानदारों को हटाने की कार्रवाई करने हेतु सख्त निर्देश दिया गया। एनयूएसएम की समीक्षा की गई। जिसमें चलाई जा रही सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही महत्वपूर्ण आम लोगों की योजना का लाभ ससमय लोगों को लाभ पहुंचाने हेतु नगर मिशन प्रबंधक को निर्देशित किया गया तथा वेडिंग जोन वेंडरों को पहचान पत्र वितरण किए गए। वहीं पॉलीथिन के प्रयोग पर अभियान चलाकर रोक लगाने की बात कही गई।

रविवार और रात्रि में भी होगी शहर की सफाई
शहर की साफ सफाई की भी समीक्षा की गई। जिसमें नगर सभापति सीता कुमारी ने निरीक्षक को विशेष सफाई अभियान चलाकर सफाई कराने का निर्देश दिया। जिसमें रविवार और नाइट में भी मुख्य सड़कों की भी साफ-सफाई रोस्टर बनाकर कराने का निर्देश दिया।

स्वच्छता निरीक्षक को नगर में बढ़ रहे सूअर के प्रकोप से निजात दिलाने के लिए कार्रवाई करने और सफाई कर्मी को प्रतिनियुक्त कर अभियान चलाने का निर्देश दिया गया। शहर को साफ रखने में शहर के आमलोगों से भी सहयोग की अपील की गई।

कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को निर्देश दिया कि शहर के साफ सफ़ाई को लेकर जागरुकता रैली पार्षद, नगर परिषद के कर्मी, शहर के गणमान्य नागरिक एवं एनजीओ द्वारा निकालने के लिए रुपरेखा तैयार करें। बैठक में ये रहे मौजूद |बैठक में उपसभापति सुनील कुमार पटेल, कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी राजीव कुमार गुप्ता, सदस्य सशक्त स्थाई समिति पूनम कुमारी, आफरीन बेगम, चंद्रशेखर कुमार, वार्ड पार्षद रणवीर कुमार, जितेंद्र कुमार, नवीन कुमार तुलस्यान, रिंकी देवी, मृदुला साहू, सरोजिनी देवी, शिवराज यादव, लीना श्रीवास्तव, हेमा भारती, लूसी खातून, विजय कुमार यादव, रिजवाना खातून, अजय चौधरी, रूपा कुमारी, बबीता देवी, नगर प्रबंधक राजीव झा, प्रधान सहायक जितेंद्र कुमार आदि उपस्थित थे।

बैठक में लिए गए अहम फैसले

  • शहर में विचरण कर रहे आवारा पशु को पकड़ेंगे स्वच्छता निरीक्षक
  • अब रविवार को और रात्रि में भी होगी शहर की सफाई- साफ
  • सफाई को लेकर शहर में निकाली जाएगी जागरूकता रैली
  • अभियान चलाकर पॉलीथिन के प्रयोग पर रोक लगाने का निर्णय
