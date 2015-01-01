पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:50 हजार का इनामी कुख्यात मनोज सदा गिरफ्तार

खगड़िया4 घंटे पहले
अलौली थाना परिसर में प्रेस वार्ता करते एसडीपीओ।
  • पटना एसटीएफ और खगड़िया पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई, रामानंद यादव हत्याकांड का मुख्य आरोपी है मनोज

50 हजार का इनामी अपराधी मनोज सदा गिरफ्तार को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पटना एसटीएफ की टीम और खगड़िया पुलिस ने अलौली थानाध्यक्ष परेंद्र कुमार की नेतृत्व में मंगलवार को छापेमारी की। पीपरपांती गांव निवासी मनोज सदा के पास हथियार और कारतूस भी बरामद किया गया। सदर एसडीपीओ आलोक रंजन ने अलौली थाना परिसर में प्रेस वार्ता में बताया कि यह रामानंद यादव के हत्या के मुख्य आरोपी है, जो महिनों से पुलिस को चकमा देकर फरार चल रहा था। इसके विरुद्ध खगड़िया सहरसा व दरभंगा के विभिन्न थानों में लूट, हत्या सहित अन्य कई प्रकार एक दर्जन से अधिक मामला दर्ज है। एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि इसके ऊपर 50 हजार रुपए का इनाम भी घोषित किया गया था। जो छापेमारी टीम में थे उनको जल्द ही पुरस्कृत करने की अनुशंसा की जाएगी।

रामानंद की हत्या बाद दियारा में था दबदबा
कोसी का कुख्यात रामानंद यादव उर्फ पहलवान की हत्या के बाद दियारा में मनोज का दबदबा था। मंगलवार को सूचना मिलते ही एसटीएफ की टीम उसके घर समीप से ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया। मनोज का वर्ष 2008 का दियारा के क्षेत्रों में अपराधिक इतिहास रहा है। खगड़िया व सहरसा जिले के विभिन्न थाने में कुल 14 मामले दर्ज हैं। अलौली में 3, मोरकाही में 6, मानसी थाना में एक व दरभंगा के कुशेश्वर स्थान थाना में एक, सहरसा के सलखुआ थाना में 2 तथा सिमरी बख्तियारपुर में एक मामला दर्ज है।

