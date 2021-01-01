पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:जेएनकेटी मैदान में आयोजित होगा मुख्य समारोह

खगड़िया37 मिनट पहले
गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर सोमवार को तिरंगे की खरीदारी करते बच्चे व अभिभावक। - Dainik Bhaskar
गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर सोमवार को तिरंगे की खरीदारी करते बच्चे व अभिभावक।
  • गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर जिले में आन-बान और शान से फहरेगा तिरंगा
  • सुबह 9 बजे डीएम करेंगे ध्वजारोहण, पहली बार गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर नहीं निकाली जाएगी झांकी

देश की आजादी के बाद 26 जनवरी सन 1950 ई को पहला गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया गया। जिसके बाद से 26 जनवरी को प्रत्येक वर्ष इसे राष्ट्रीय त्योहार के रूप में मनाया जाता है। मंगलवार को 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर भी जिलेभर में आन, बान और शान से राष्ट्रीय ध्वज के रूप में तिरंगा फहराया जाएगा। जिले के भी प्रमुख कार्यालयों में इसकी लिए समय निर्धारित किया गया है। वहीं शहर के जेएनकेटी इंटर स्कूल के मैदान पर सार्वजिनक झंडोत्तोलन कार्यक्रम और परेड कार्यक्रम किया जाएगा। लेकिन गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर ऐसा पहली बार होगा जब मुख्य समारोह कार्यक्रम में हर वर्ष की भांति इस बार विभिन्न स्कूलों, कार्यालयों एवं संगठनों द्वारा झांकी की प्रस्तुति नहीं की जाएगी। इस बार कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए मुख्य समारोह में जनप्रतिनिधियों एवं गणमान्य लोगों को ई- आमंत्रण पत्र भेजा गया है। इसके अलावा जिले के विभिन्न संस्थानों में कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए झंडोत्तोलन कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जाएगा। जिले में गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर जिले में विधि व्यवस्था को दुरूस्त रखने के लिए प्रखंड क्षेत्र अन्तर्गत विभिन्न स्थलों पर दंडाधिकारी, पुलिस पदाधिकारी एवं पुलिस बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। वहीं मुख्य समारोह में जिलाधिकारी आलोक रंजन घोष के द्वारा सुबह 9 बजे झंडोत्तोलन किया जाएगा। झंडोतोलन के पश्चात िजलेवासियों को जिलाधिकारी सं‍बोधित करेंगे तथा आयोजित परेड कार्यक्रम का निरीक्षण करेंगे।

सात बजे से तैनात रहेंगे दंडाधिकारी व पुलिस
गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर प्रतिनियुक्त दंडाधिकारी, पुलिस पदाधिकारी एवं पुलिस बल को रविवार को सुबह सात बजे से आवंटित पोइंट पर तैनात रहने का निर्देश दिया गया है। मुख्य समारोह स्थल पर दर्शक दीर्धा में उपस्थित व्यक्तियों तथा असामाजिक तत्वों की गतिविधि पर निगरानी रखने के लिए पर्याप्त संख्या में सादे लिवास में पुलिस कर्मी तैनात रहेंगे। वहीं कार्यक्रम में जिले के सभी विभागीय पदाधिकारी एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारी के अलावा सभी थानाध्यक्ष मौजूद रहेंगे।

कब कहां होगा झंडोत्तोलन का कार्यक्रम
72वें गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर सबसे पहले सुबह 9 बजे मुख्य कार्यक्रम में जिलाधिकारी के द्वारा झंडोतोलन किया जाएगा। इसके बाद सुबह 10.10 बजे समाहरणालय स्थित जिलाधिकारी कार्यालय, 10.25 बजे उप विकास आयुक्त कार्यालय, 10.35 बजे सदर अनुमंडल कार्यालय, 10.55 बजे जिला पुलिस केन्द्र, 11.25 बजे जिला परिषद कार्यालय और 11.35 बजे नगर थाने में झंडोतोलन किया जाएगा।

गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर बच्चाें में उत्साह, तिरंगे की जमकर की खरीदारी
खगड़िया | राष्ट्रीय पर्व गणतंत्र दिवस के आगाज के साथ ही जिले की बाजारें तरह-तरह के साईजों के तिरंगे से टप गया है। सदियों की गुलामी से जब देश को आजादी मिली तो देश में अपना संविधान 26 जनवरी 1950 को लागू हुआ और भारत एक गणतंत्र राष्ट्र घोषित किया गया। उसी समय से आज के तिथि को राष्ट्रीय पर्व गणतंत्र दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाता है। इस दिन राष्ट्रीय ध्वज तिरंगा फहरा कर भारत माता सहित वीर शहीदों को नमन किया जाता है। गणतंत्र दिवस की तैयारी जिले में जोर-शोर से चल रही है। आज हर जगह तिरंगा फहराया जाएगा। इसके लेकर दो चार दिन पूर्व से ही बाजारों में दुकानों पर तिरंगे नजर आ रहे हैं और जमकर खरीदारी भी शुरू हो गई है। बाजार में सभी साइजाें में तिरंगे उपलब्ध हैं। कहीं खादी तो कही अनाय कपड़े सहित तरह तरह के बने तिरंगे का स्टाॅक है। इतना ही नहीं बाजारों में तिरंगा टोपी, तिरंगा हैंड बैंड, बैच आदि भी उपलब्ध है। जिसकी खरीदारी स्कूली बच्चे व युवा वर्ग कर रहे हैं। वहीं राष्ट्रीय पर्व को धूमधाम से मनाने के लिए विभिन्न कार्यालयों में रंग-रोगन किया जा रहा है। झंडा स्थल की साफ-सफाई व पुताई की जा रही है। बाजारों में राष्ट्रीय गान की धुन सुनाई पड़ने लगी है। देशभक्ति गीत लोगों के जज्बे को देश प्रेम से ओत प्रोत कर रहे हैं।

गणतंत्र दिवस पर अघोरी पार्क का होगा उद्‌घाटन
खगड़िया | मंगलवार को योगिराज डॉ रामनाथ अघोरी पार्क का उद्घाटन एवं समाजवादी नेता स्मृति शेष राम बहादुर आजाद के पुण्यतिथि के अवसर पर उनके प्रतिमा का अनावरण नगर सभापति सीता कुमारी के द्वारा किया जाएगा। मौके पर मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में सदर विधायक छत्रपति यादव, सुनील कुमार पटेल, पूर्व नगर सभापति मनोहर कुमार यादव उपस्थित रहेंगे। उक्त जानकारी देते हुए नगर सभापति सीता कुमारी ने बताया कि योगिराज डॉ रामनाथ अघोरी पार्क का जीर्णोद्धाार सोलह लाख रुपए की लागत से नगर परिषद खगड़िया के द्वारा कराया जा रहा है।

