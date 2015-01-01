पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:अगले दो दिनों तक दिन में तापमान बढ़ने की आशंका

खगड़िया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अधिकतम तापमान में तीन डिग्री की हुई गिरावट

मौसम ने एकाएक करवट बदल लिया है। दो दिन पहले जहां गुलाबी ठंड पड़ रही थी। वहीं रविवार से ही पछुआ हवा के चलने के कारण तापमान में अचानक तीन डिग्री तक कि कमी आ गई है। जिसके कारण ठंडी भी बढ़ गई है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले दो दिनों तक दिन के तापमान में एक से दो डिग्री तक बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है। जबकि रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री तक रह सकता है। ठंड बढ़ने के कारण सोमवार के शाम में ही सड़कें वीरान हो गई है। लोग गर्म कपड़े पहनने को मजबूर हो गए है। सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 26 व न्यूनतम 12 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार ठंड में बढ़ोतरी जारी रहने की संभावना है। हालांकि एक सप्ताह के अंदर अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होने का भी अनुमान है। मौसम में हो रहे इस परिवर्तन से मौसम जनित रोगों का प्रकोप बढ़ता जा रहा है। अस्पतालों में रोगियों की भीड़ लग रही है। खासतौर से बच्चों में बुखार, निमोनिया, कोल्ड डायरिया की शिकायतें मिल रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें