परेशानी:फुटपाथी दुकानदारों के कब्जे से परेशानी

खगड़िया8 घंटे पहले
मुख्य चौक-चौराहों के अलावा सड़क किनारे बने नाले का स्लैब फुटपाथ का काम आता है। लोग इन फुटपाथों से होकर पैदल आते-जाते हैं, लेकिन इस पर फुटपाथी दुकानदारों का कब्जा है। दुकानदार इन फुटपाथों पर पान की गुमटी, साइकिल पंक्चर बनाने, छोले-समोसे की दुकानें लगाकर अतिक्रमण किए हुए हैं।

