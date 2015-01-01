पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर स्टिंग:लोगों से पैसे लेकर ट्रेनों में अवैध यात्रा करा रहे टीटीई

खगड़िया | द्रवेश कुमार4 घंटे पहले
सौदेबाजी का सबूत: मानसी जंक्शन पर राज्यरानी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन से सवार यात्रियों को उतार कर उनसे सौदेबाजी करते टीटीई।
  • राज्यरानी एक्स. में मानसी से पटना तक 3 लोगों को 600 रु. में अवैध यात्रा कराते टीटीई कैमरे में कैद
  • कोविड गाइडलाइन की अनदेखी कर ट्रेन में बिना रिजर्वेशन यात्रा, छोटे स्टेशनों पर ऐसे मामले अधिक

कोरोना काल में लोगों की परेशानी को देखते हुए रेलवे ने ट्रेन तो चलानी शुरू की, लेकिन टीटीई कोरोना गाइडलाइन की अनदेखी करते हुए यात्रियों से अवैध रूप से वसूली कर ट्रेन में बिना रिजर्वेशन यात्रा करवा रहे हैं। गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक बिना रिजर्वेशन कोई भी यात्री ट्रेन में यात्रा नहीं कर सकता। शनिवार को मानसी जंक्शन पर ऐसा ही मामला देखने में आया। तीन यात्रियों से टीटीई ने 600 रुपए लेकर उन्हें बिना टिकट और बिना आरक्षण के राज्यरानी एक्सप्रेस में पटना की यात्रा करवाई। छोटे स्टेशनों पर टीटीई इसी तरह सौदेबाजी कर यात्रा करवाते हैं। पैसे देने वाले युवक के साथी युवक से हुई बातचीत के दौरान पता चला कि वे लोग तीन युवक थे, जिन्होंने गलती से एक दिन आगे का टिकट बना लिया था। सफर के दौरान मानसी जंक्शन के पास टीटीई ने उन लोगों की टिकट की जांच की तो तीन आदमी के लिए 1050 रुपए जुर्माना भरने की बात कही। युवक पहले 100 रुपए प्रति युवक देने को तैयार हुए। इस पर टीटीई नहीं माने तो बाद में 200 लेकर पटना तक जाने की मौखिक इजाजत दे दी। डर के मारे युवक एक बोगी से दूसरे बोगी में दौड़ लगाते रहे। बातचीत के दौरान युवक ने बताया कि जुर्माना काटने में 1050 रुपए मांग रहा था। ऐसे 600 में तीनों का काम चल गया।

पैसे लेते टीटीई: मानसी जंक्शन पर राज्यरानी एक्सप्रेस में यात्री से पैसे लेता टीटीई। यात्री के पीछे भी एक दूसरा टीटीई है, वह भी वसूली के खेल में शामिल है।
पैसे लेते टीटीई: मानसी जंक्शन पर राज्यरानी एक्सप्रेस में यात्री से पैसे लेता टीटीई। यात्री के पीछे भी एक दूसरा टीटीई है, वह भी वसूली के खेल में शामिल है।

टीटीई ने यात्री से पैसे लिए लेकिन उसे टिकट नहीं दिया
कोरोना काल में ट्रेन का जब परिचालन शुरू किया गया तो यह नियम बनाया गया कि जिनके पास रिजर्वेशन टिकट होगा, वही यात्री यात्रा कर सकेंगे। हाल के दिनों में पैसेंजर ट्रेन का परिचालन भी शुरू किया गया है, लेकिन एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के लिए बनाए गए नियमों में कोई छूट नहीं दी गई है। शनिवार को मानसी जंक्शन पर राज्यरानी ट्रेन में अवैध उगाही करते टीटीई का कारनामा भास्कर के कैमरे में कैद हो गया। जहां एक युवक से ट्रेन के गेट पर टीटीई रुपए लेते दिखे, लेकिन उसे टिकट नहीं दिया।

ट्रेन के अंदर पहुंचे अवैध यात्री: मानसी जंक्शन पर पैसे लेने के बाद राज्यरानी एक्सप्रेस में सवार यात्रियों से बातचीत करते टीटीई।
ट्रेन के अंदर पहुंचे अवैध यात्री: मानसी जंक्शन पर पैसे लेने के बाद राज्यरानी एक्सप्रेस में सवार यात्रियों से बातचीत करते टीटीई।

जुर्माना भरने की बात कह टीटीई बनाते हैं दबाव
पूरे ट्रेन की सीट आरक्षित रहने के बावजूद टीटीई को चढ़ावा चढ़ाकर ट्रेन के गेट एवं सामान रखने वाले छत्ती पर बैठकर लोग यात्रा करते हैं। इससे आरक्षण टिकट लेकर चलने वाले यात्रियों को भी आवागमन में परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। इस बात से महोदय को कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता है। बताया जाता है कि जुर्माना भरने का दबाव बनाकर टीटीई उगाही के लिए रास्ता बनाते हैं। फिर रुपए मिलते ही शांत हो जाते हैं।

यात्री ने कहा-कम पैसे देने पर ही हमारा काम चल गया
ट्रेन में पैसे देने वाले युवक के साथी युवक से बातचीत की गई तो उगाही का पूरा मामले सामने आया। युवक ने बताया कि जुर्माना की पूरी राशि देकर टिकट बनाने में अधिक पैसे मांग रहा था। ऐसे में कम पैसे में ही काम चल गया और टीटीई ने पटना तक ले जाने की गारंटी भी दी। रेल में सफर करने वाले यात्री बताते हैं कि ऐसा रोज होता है। टीटीई द्वारा दर्जनों लोगों से रोज उगाही की जाती है। अगर रेलवे क्राइम इंटेलीजेंस ब्रांच की टीम पड़ताल करे तो एेसे कई मामले सामने आएंगे।

मानसी-खगड़िया के टीटीई ट्रेन में नहीं होते हैं सवार
राज्यरानी ट्रेन में सहरसा से ही टीटीई चलते हैं, उसमें मानसी और खगड़िया जंक्शन के टीटीई सवार नहीं होते हैं। हमलोगों को जानकारी मिली है तो इसकी शिकायत वरीय अधिकारी से की जाएगी। मानसी और खगड़िया में प्रवेश द्वार पर अंदर आने वाले सभी यात्री की जांच की जाती है।
विश्वजीत कुमार, प्रभारी टिकट निरीक्षक, खगड़िया जंक्शन

