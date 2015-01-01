पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परीक्षा:बीएड प्रथम वर्ष की परीक्षा के पहले दिन दो रहे अनुपस्थित

खगड़िया / मुंगेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय में मंगलवार से बीएड प्रथम वर्ष, सत्र 2019-21 के पांच कॉलेजों के परीक्षार्थियों की परीक्षा प्रथम पाली में प्रारंभ हुई। पांच बीएड कॉलेजों के परीक्षार्थियों के लिए विश्वविद्यालय स्तर पर कुल तीन परीक्षा केन्द्र बनाए गए हैं। परीक्षा नियंत्रक डा. अमर कुमार ने बताया कि मुंगेर जिले में जेआरएस कॉलेज परीक्षा केन्द्र पर रहमानी बीएड कॉलेज, मुंगेर तथा महात्मा गांधी कॉलेज ऑफ एडुकेशन, लखीसराय के कुल 217 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षार्थी में शामिल हुए। इधर, एसकेआर कॉलेज, बरबीघा परीक्षा केन्द्र पर साईं बीएड कॉलेज, आेनम, बरबीघा एवं जमुई बीएड कॉलेज के कुल 192 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में उपस्थित हुए तथा 02 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित हुए। उसी तरह कोशी कॉलेज, खगड़िया परीक्षा केन्द्र पर बीएड कॉलेज, खगड़िया के 114 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित हुए। उन्होंने बताया कि परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण हुई और यह परीक्षा 22 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। मंगलवार को पेपर सी-1 के रूप में चाइल्डहुड एंड ग्रोइंग अप विषय की तीन घंटे की परीक्षा हुई। बुधवार को पेपर सी-2 के रूप में कंटम्परेरी इंडिया एंड एजुकेशन विषय की परीक्षा तीन घंटे की पूर्वाहन 10 बजे से अपराहन 01 बजे तक होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें