हादसा:अलग- अलग सड़क हादसे में दो की मौत

खगड़िया। अलौली। पसराहा3 घंटे पहले
  • पितौझिंया ढाला के समीप बाइक सवार को अज्ञात वाहन ने रौंदा

जिले के दो अलग- अलग थाना क्षेत्रों में हुए सड़क हादसे में साेमवार को बाइक सवार दो युवकों की मौत हो गई। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार अलौली थाना क्षेत्र के मुजौना स्थित पेट्रोल पंप के समीप सोमवार की अल सुबह खून से लथपथ लावारिस अवस्था में एक युवक का शव देखा गया तो इसकी सूचना स्थानीय पुलिस को दी गई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव की पहचान करते हुए उसे कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। मृतक की पहचान अलौली थाना क्षेत्र के रौन पंचयात के बथनाहा गांव निवासी राजकुमार यादव के पुत्र अमन कुमार (22 वर्ष) के रूप में की गई। जबकि दूसरी दर्दनाक घटना साेमवार की सुबह पसराहा थाना क्षेत्र स्थित एनएच-31 पर पितौंझिया ढाला के समीप हुई। जहां पसराहा के बड़ी पैंकात गांव निवासी गजेन्द्र शर्मा के पुत्र ब्रह्मचारी शर्मा (35 वर्ष) को एक अज्ञात वाहन ने रौंद दिया। सदर अस्पताल परिसर में मौत हो गई। श्राद्धकर्म में सम्मिलित होने बाइक से निकले थे ब्रह्माचारी : बताया जाता है कि मृतक ब्रह्माचारी शर्मा सोमवार की सुबह अपने घर से बाइक से बेगूसराय स्थित किसी रिश्तेदार के यहां श्राद्धकर्म में सम्मिलित होने जा रहे थे। घर से महज चार किलोमीटर दूरी पर ही एनएच पर हादसा हाे गया। पसराहा पुलिस ने आनन- फानन में घायल को ऑटो पर लादकर सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। बहरहाल अस्पताल परिसर में घंटों तड़पने के बाद उसकी मौत हो गई। परिजनों को दी गई सूचना : पितौंझिया ढाला के समीप हादसे में गंभीर रूप से जख्मी व्यक्ति के मोबाइल और उसके पास मिले कागज के टुकड़े से उसकी पहचान बड़ी पैंकात गांव के निवासी के रूप में की गई। इधर सदर अस्पताल में आॅटो पर गंभीर हालत में करीब तीन घंटे तक उसकी सांसे चलती रही, लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने भर्ती नहीं किया। पसराहा थानाध्यक्ष अमलेश कुमार ने बताया कि उसे चाैकीदार की देखरेख में सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गय।

भाेज में शामिल होने गया था अमन
बथानाहा गांव निवासी अमन कुमार अपनी बाइक से रविवार की रात उखरौड़ा गांव भोज में गया थाा। मगर साेमवार की अल सुबह मुजौना के समीप घायलावस्था में लावारिस स्थिति में उसका शव पाया गया। अलौली थानाध्यक्ष प्रेन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि युवक की मौत दुर्घटना में हुई है। जिसके बाद शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर उसे परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया।

