पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विस चुनाव:पहली बार मत का प्रयोग कर काफी उत्साहित दिखे युवा

खगड़िया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बेरोजगारी और घुसखोरी को खत्म करने के लिए युवा वोटर पहुंचे मतदान केंद्र, चहेते प्रत्याशी का किया चुनाव
  • युवाओं ने कहा-पलायन रोकने, रोजगार के साधन उपलब्ध कराने और शिक्षास्तर में सुधार लाने वाले प्रतिनिधि की आवश्यकता है

हर चुनाव में अपने घर के बड़े सदस्यों को मतदान केंद्र पर जाता देख खुद भी मतदान करने की इच्छा पालने वाले कुछ युवा भी इस वर्ष मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने लायक हुए तो वह भी किसी से पीछे हटने वाली नहीं थे। युवाओं ने खुद घर से निकल कर मतदान केंद्र पहुंचे और अपने चहेते प्रत्याशी के निशान पर बटन दवाकर अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। इस दौरान सभी काफी उत्साहित दिख रहे थे। मतदान केंद्र पर मत देने के बाद निकल रहे युवाओं ने कई मुद्दों पर सुधार की बात कही एवं राजनीतिक क्षेत्र में आने से विकास की संभावनाओं की ओर भी इसारा किया।

बेरोजगारी खत्म करें, वैसे प्रत्याशी की है आवश्यकता
परबत्ता के विभिन्न बूथों पर मतदान करने के बाद बाहर आ रहे पहली बार मतदान करने वाले नवीन मिश्रा, अभिषेक कुमार ने बताया कि वे क्षेत्र के लोगों का पलायन रोकने के लिए स्थानीय स्तर से रोजगार के साधन उपलब्ध कराने वाले नेता को चाहते हैं। वे पहली बार मतदान करने आए, उनकी पहली पसंद युवा प्रत्याशी रही है।

जिससे विकास की उम्मीद जगी वोट उसी को
पहली बार मतदान करने आई राजीव रंजन ने मतदान कर निकलने के बाद बताया कि मतदान के दौरान इतने प्रत्याशी चुनाव में खड़ा हो जाते हैं कि उनमें से किसी एक को चुनना काफी कठिन है। पहली बार मतदान करने का मौका मिला तो उसे खोना नहीं चाहते थे। उसी प्रत्याशी को वोट किया जिसने जनता को विकास की उम्मीद बढ़ाई।

शिक्षा के स्तर में सुधार लाने वाला प्रतिनिधि
मतदान केंद्र पर अपने मत का प्रयोग पहली बार करने के बाद रतन कुमार काफी खुश दिखे। उन्होंने बताया कि वह घर से यह सोंचकर मतदान करने निकला है कि वे वैसे प्रत्याशी को मतदान करेगा जिससे क्षेत्र का विकास हो और जिले का नाम हो। जो शिक्षास्तर में सुधार लाए।

युवाओं को बेरोजगारी और आरक्षण से चाहिए छुटकारा
परबत्ता के प्रसिद्ध कुमार कुशवाहा सहित अन्य ने कई युवाओं ने बताया कि पहली बार मतदान किया। वहीं बूथ पर भी मतदान करने वाली पहली मतदाता थी जिस कारण उसे प्रमाणपत्र और गुलाब का फूल भी दिया गया था। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने उन्हें ही वोट दिया जो युवाओं को बेरोजगारी और आरक्षण से मुक्ति दिलाए। यही आज सबसे बड़ी समस्या भी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें