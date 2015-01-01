पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल:देवरिया के राजन पहलवान बने दंगल चैंपियन

कहलगांव44 मिनट पहले
  • कहलगांव के बभनगामा में आयोजित कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता के फाइनल में पहलवानों ने दिखाए दमखम

प्रखंड के बभनगामा में छठ पूजा के अवसर पर आयोजित दो दिवसीय कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता के फाइनल में देवरिया के राजन यादव झारखंड के डिहारी गांव निवासी मनीष यादव को पटखनी देकर खिताब पर कब्जा कर लिया। तीसरे स्थान पर किशनदासपुर के राहुल पहलवान रहे। विजेता पहलवानों को आयोजक समिति की ओर से 5100 रुपए, 3100 रुपए और 2100 रुपए इनाम दिया गया। इसके अलावा सभी पहलवानों को सांत्वना पुरस्कार दिया गया। कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता में 30 जोड़ी पहलवानों ने दांव आजमाए। मौके पर आयोजन समिति के मंटू कुमार सहित काफी संख्या में खेल प्रेमी मौजूद थे।

हरियाणा के अंकित को हराकर नवगछिया के पीयूष बने विजेता
पूर्णिया। नवगछिया के पीयूष यादव ने हरियाणा के अंकित कुमार को हराकर दो दिवसीय दिलीप यादव मेमोरियल चैंपियन कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता जीत ली। प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन सूर्य मेला समिति बड़हरी के द्वारा बड़हरी में किया गया था। दंगल में पूर्णिया, मधेपुरा, भागलपुर, बेगूसराय, खगड़िया, नवगछिया सहित अन्य जिलों के पहलवानों ने अपना दमखम दिखाया। रविवार को भी 15 जोड़ी पहलवानों ने ताकत एवं करतब की आजमाईश की। इसमें हरियाणा के अंकित कुमार,नवगछिया के पीयूष यादव, पूर्णिया के मो असगर तथा इबरार का करतब दर्शकों को रोमांचित करता रहा।

अयोध्या के राममनोहर ने बनारस के भीम पहलवान को दी पटखनी
उस्मानपुर में आयोजित तीन दिवसीय दंगल प्रतियोगिता के दूसरे दिन भी पहलवानों ने दमखम दिखाए। अयोध्या के राममनोहर पहलवान ने बनारस के भीम पहलवान को पटकनी देकर खूब वाहवाही लूटी। जौनपुर के अमरदेव पहलवान ने बनारस के अजय पहलवान, पीरपैंती के आसिफ ने खरीक गणेशपुर के बिट्टु, खगड़िया के अर्जन ने जौनपुर के अमरदेव, ध्रुबगंज के शाहगुल ने बांका के राजेश, नवगछिया के गौरव ने खरीक के राणा, गोरखपुर के अनंत ने मधुबनी के नाजिम पहलवान को चित कर दंगल को रोचक बना दिया। दो हजार के इनामी मुकाबले में जौनपुर के गया पहलवान एवं खगड़िया के राजदेव पहलवान के बीच बराबरी का मुकाबला रहा। प्रतियोगिता का फाइनल मुकाबला सोमवार को होगा।

