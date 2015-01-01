पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:आज और कल कहलगांव में नहीं चलेंगे भारी वाहन

कहलगांव13 घंटे पहले
  • छठ पर्व को लेकर एसडीओ की अध्यक्षता में अनुमंडलस्तरीय शांति समिति की बैठक में लिया गया निर्णय

छठ पर्व को लेकर शुक्रवार को कहलगांव में अनुमंडलस्तरीय शांति समिति की बैठक एसडीओ सुजय कुमार सिंह की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक के दौरान एसडीओ ने कहा कि 20 और 21 नवंबर को कहलगांव में एनएच 80 पर भारी वाहनों के आवागमन पर रोक रहेगा। इसके लिए शहर की सीमा पर तीन जगहों पर ड्रॉप गेट बनाए गए हैं।

जहां दंडाधिकारी के साथ पुलिसबल की तैनाती की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि नगर पंचायत द्वारा कहलगांव से एकचारी, अनादीपुर, सत्कार चौक और मुड़कटिया चौक के पास भारी वाहनों को रोका जाएगा। एसडीओ ने नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष को गंगा घाट पर सुबह शाम पानी के छिड़काव कराने को कहा।

पांच स्थानों पर छठ व्रतियों के लिए टैंकर से गंगाजल उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। अनुमंडल के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के तालाबों पर पंचायत प्रतिनिधि घेराबंदी और रोशनी की व्यवस्था कराएंगे। तीनों प्रखंड के बीडीओ को निर्देश दिया गया कि सभी तालाबों पर बैनर-पोस्टर लगवाएं। एसडीओं ने बताया कि सुरक्षा को लेकर घाटाों पर एसडीआरएफ की टीम के अलावा स्थानीय गोताखोरों की तैनाती की गई है। एसडीआरएफ की टीम गंगा में लगतार गश्ती करेगी।

बिना मास्क घाटों पर प्रवेश वर्जित
एसडीओ ने कोरोना वायरस के मद्देनजर पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों, बीडीओ और सीओ को निर्देश दिया कि व्रतियों से अपने घर की छतों पर ही पूजा करने की अपील करें। सीओ को गंगा घाट पर गोताखोरों की प्रतिनियुक्ति करने का भी आदेश दिए। एसडीआरएफ की टीम भी गंगा घाटों पर रहेगी। एसडीपीओ डाॅ. रेशु कृष्ण ने बताया कि गंगा घाट पर आनेवाले सभी व्रतियों और श्रद्धालुओं को कोविड नियमों का पालन करना अनिवार्य होगा। बिना मास्क गंगा घाट पर प्रवेश वर्जित होगा। बैठक में ट्रेनी आईपीएस भरत सोनी, कहलगांव सीओ, पीरपैंती बीडीओ चंदन चक्रवर्ती सहित अनुमंडल के सभी थानाध्यक्ष, नगर पंचायत के पदाधिकारी व पार्षद मौजूद रहे।

छठ घाट पर नही लगाएं भीड़ : बीडीओ
पीरपैंती। प्रखंड कार्यालय स्थित ट्राइसेम भवन में बीडीओ चंदन कुमार चक्रवर्ती ने मुखिया व पंचायत सचिवों के साथ छठ पूजा को लेकर बैठक की।जिसमें छठ घाटों को सैनिटाइज कराने को कहा। लोगों से घाटों पर भीड़ नहीं लगाने की अपील की है। मुखिया से इसके लिए लोगों को जागरूक करने को हहा।

