परिणाम:कहलगांव में वोटरों ने वंशवाद काे नकारा, केवल दो-चार राउंड में ही शुभानंद आगे रहे, पहले दो बार हारे भाजपा के पवन जीते

कहलगांव14 मिनट पहले
भाजपा प्रत्याशी पवन यादव के कैंप में शुरू से ही कार्यकर्ताओं में उत्साह रहा।

(राजू राज) कहलगांव में 45 साल पुराना कांग्रेस का दुर्ग मंगलवार को ढह गया। कांग्रेस के पितामह कहे जानेवाले सदानंद सिंह के बेटे शुभानंद मुकेश भारी अंतर से भाजपा के पवन कुमार यादव से हार गए। पवन पिछले दो बार से लगातार हार रहे थे। पवन ने इस सीट पर पहली बार केसरिया पताका लहराने में सफलता पाई। अब तक भाजपा इस सीट से नहीं जीत सकी थी। शुभानंद का हारना प्रदेश की राजनीतिक गलियारे में चर्चा का विषय बन गया है।

12 बार लड़े सदानंद 9 बार जीते, 2019 में संन्यास की घोषणा की थी

मतदाताओं को सदानंद सिंह के बेटे में वंशवाद दिखा। जिसके चलते मतदाताओं ने सिरे से खारिज कर दिया। शुभानंद को मिले मत का आलम यह रहा कि वे मात्र दो-चार राउंड में ही बढ़त बना सके। सदानंद सिंह 2005 में वर्तमान सांसद अजय मंडल से हार गए थे। उन्हें अजय ने 17 हजार वोटों से हराया था। सदानंद दो बार पूर्व में तत्कालीन पथ निर्माण मंत्री स्वर्गीय महेश प्रसाद मंडल से हारे थे। सदानंद सिंह अब तक 12 बार खुद चुनाव लड़े और 9 बार जीत हासिल की थी।

केंद्र सरकार की योजनाओं ने वोटरों को लुभाया

पवन की जीत के पीछे केंद्र सरकार द्वारा कोरोनाकाल में मुफ्त अनाज का मिलना, किसान सम्मान निधि और जनधन खाता में पांच सौ रुपए का ट्रांसफर मुख्य कारण रहा। वैसे, एंटी इनकंबेंसी भी महत्वपूर्ण रहा। पवन के समर्थन में जाति बहुल क्षेत्रों में भाजपा के कई दिग्गज रहे। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह से लेकर भूपेंद्र यादव, मनोज तिवारी आदि ने भी प्रचार-प्रसार कर वोटों की लामबंदी की। मनोज तिवारी ने भोजपुरी भाषी इलाकों में भोजपुरी में ही भाषण दिए। जो मतदाताओं को काफी लुभाया।

