पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लोकार्पण:सामुदायिक शौचालय का किया उद्घाटन

कहलगांव43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एनटीपीसी ने कुतुबपुर पहड़िया टोला और चंडीपुर टोला में बनाया शौचालय

स्वच्छ भारत के सपने को साकार करने व स्वच्छता को बढ़ावा देते हुए एनटीपीसी कहलगांव ने सामाजिक दायित्व के तहत कुतुबपुर पहड़िया टोला और चंडीपुर पहड़िया टोला के आदिवासी गांव में पानी की सुविधा के साथ सामुदायिक शौचालय का निर्माण कराया है।

सोमवार को पीरपैंती विधायक ललन कुमार पासवान ने शौचालय का उद्घाटन किया। उनके साथ एनटीपीसी के मानव संसाधन विभाग के उपमहाप्रबंधक अजय प्रसाद भी मौजूद थे। पानी की सुविधा और उचित जल निकासी प्रणाली से लैस शौचालय से स्थानीय लोगों को विशेषकर महिलाओं को लाभ होगा।

चंडीपुर पहाड़िया गांव की एक बुजुर्ग महिला ने कहा कि बारिश के मौसम में कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ता था। अब सहूलियत होगी। उन्होंने एनटीपीसी को हृदय से धन्यवाद दिया।

कुतुबपुर पहड़िया टोला और चंडीपुर पहड़िया टोला गांव के आदिवासी समुदाय के लिए समुचित शौचालय दूर का सपना था।एनटीपीसी कहलगांव के सीएसआर के कारण यह संभव हो पाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser