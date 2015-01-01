पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देश में कब सुरक्षित होंगी बेटियां:घर से टहलने निकली नाबालिग की गला दबाकर हत्या, ईंट भट्‌ठे में फेंका शव

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • दुष्कर्म की आशंका, पुलिस को पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट का इंतजार
  • घटना के बाद से टोला के लोगों में दहशत

रात में घर से टहलने निकली नाबालिग लड़की की बदमाशों ने गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी और शव को एनएच-80 किनारे संचालित ईंट भट्‌ठे में फेंक दिया। रविवार सुबह दियारा जा रहे किसानों ने शव देखा और पुलिस को सूचना दी। घटना कहलगांव के घोघा थाना क्षेत्र के ब्रह्मचारी टोला में शनिवार रात की है। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और पूछताछ की। लोगों ने लड़की की पहचान ब्रह्मचारी टोला निवासी स्व. मनोज मंडल की बेटी बबीता कुमारी (12) के रूप में की।

थोड़ी देर बाद लड़की की मां सहित परिजन भी मौके पर पहुंचे। मां ने पुलिस को बताया कि शनिवार रात खाना खाने के बाद बेटी टहलने के लिए घर से निकली थी। काफी देर बाद जब वह नहीं लौटी तो खोजबीन शुरू की। सुबह शव मिलने की सूचना मिली। मां ने कहा कि हमारी किसी से दुश्मनी नहीं है। बेटी की हत्या क्यों की गई, यह समझ से परे है।

एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि पुलिस मामले की हर बिंदु पर जांच कर रही है। लोगों के दुष्कर्म की आशंका जताने पर एसडीपीओ ने कहा कि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही कुछ कहा जा सकता है।

चेहरे पर थे जख्म के कई निशान, गले में कसा था दुपट्‌टा
शव को देखने से ऐसा प्रतीत हो रहा था कि हत्यारों ने लड़की को बेरहमी से मारा था। उसके चेहरे पर भी जख्म के कई निशान थे। गले में दुपट्टा कसा हुआ था। पास में ही उसकी चप्पल पड़ी थी। हत्यारों ने पहचान मिटाने के लिए चेहरे पर धारदार हथियार से कई वार किए थे जिससे चेहरा विकृत हो गया था।

लोगों ने कपड़े से उसकी पहचान की। इधर, घटना के बाद से टोला के लोगों में दहशत है। लोगों का कहना है कि एक गरीब लड़की की हत्या के पीछे आखिर क्या वजह हो सकती है। मृतका के पिता की बीमारी से 10 साल पहले ही मौत हो चुकी है। मां मजदूरी कर बच्चों का पालन-पोषण करती है।

