फूटा गुस्सा:टीका लगाने के सात घंटे बाद नवजात की हुई मौत, परिजनों ने किया हंगामा

खरीकएक घंटा पहले
  • बिहपुर सीएचसी की घटना, सूचना पर 4 थाने की पुलिस पहुंची तब शांत हुए लोग
  • अस्पताल प्रभारी ने कहा- बच्चे की मौत कैसे हुई इसकी जांच कराई जाएगी

बिहपुर सीएचसी में रविवार को एक नवजात को टीका लगाने के सात घंटे बाद मौत हो गई। शिशु की मौत के बाद परिजनों और ग्रामीणों ने अस्पताल में हंगामा करना शुरू कर दिया। लोग इतने आक्रोशित थे कि अस्पताल में तोड़फोड़ करने पर उतारू हो गए।

इस दौरान अस्पताल के डॉक्टर और कर्मचारी एक कमरे में भाग गए और अंदर से दरवाजा बंद कर लिया। स्थिति बिगड़ती देख अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने घटना की जानकारी पुलिस को दी। इसके बाद बिहपुर सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर एनएस चौहान के नेतृत्व में बिहपुर, झंडापुर, खरीक और भवानीपुर थानेदार के साथ काफी संख्या में पुलिस जवान पहुंचे।

पुलिस अफसरों ने हंगामा कर रहे लोगों को किसी तरह समझा-बुझाकर शांत कराया। देर शाम पुलिस ने नवजात के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए नवगछिया अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल भिजवा दिया। इंस्पेक्टर एनएस चौहान ने बताया कि मामले को लेकर नवजात के पिता ने आवेदन दिया है।

जांच के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। वहीं अस्पताल प्रभारी डॉ. मुरारी पोद्दार ने बताया कि नवजात की मौत कैसे हुई यह पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के बाद ही पता चलेगा। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि अगर इसमें एएनएम या डॉक्टर दोषी पाए गए तो उनके खिलाफ विभागीय कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके बाद परिजन अपने घर लौट गए।

पिता का आरोप-प्रसूता की जगह एएनएम ने बच्चे को लगा दिया टीका
नवजात के पिता मड़वा निवासी मनीष सिंह ने पुलिस को दिए आवेदन में कहा है कि रविवार सुबह करीब 4 बजे पत्नी संध्या कुमारी को प्रसव पीड़ा होने पर उसे अस्पताल लेकर आए। 7:30 बजे पत्नी ने एक बच्ची को जन्म दिया। इसके बाद पत्नी को दर्द होने पर ड्यूटी पर तैनात एएनएम प्रीति सागर को इसकी जानकारी दी।

एएनएम ने पत्नी के बदले नवजात को सुई दे दी। सुई देने के कुछ देर बाद ही उसकी हालत बिगड़ने लगी। तब ड्यूटी पर तैनात चिकित्सक को जानकारी दी गई। जिस पर चिकित्सक ने एएनएम को डांट-डपट किया और कहा कि दो घंटे बाद नवजात ठीक हो जाएगा। लेकिन उसकी हालत में सुधार नहीं हुई।

डॉक्टर ने 12 बजे कहा कि बच्चा अभी सो रहा है। इसलिए, घर चले जाइए। कुछ देर के बाद ठीक हो जाएगा। हम घर चले आए। तीन बजे तक उसकी हालत में सुधार नहीं हुई तो हम पुन: अस्पताल आए जहां उसकी मौत को गई। उन्होंने दोषी एनएनएम और डॉक्टर पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

