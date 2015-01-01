पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:11076 आधारविहीन राशन कार्डों में 1842 कार्ड रद्द

किशनगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • लक्ष्य के अनुरूप धान खरीद के दिए गए निर्देश

जिले में 11076 राशन कार्ड में आधार सीडिंग नहीं की गई है। आधार विहीन 1842 कार्ड को रद्द कर दिया गया है, जबकि 4463 राशनकार्डों का आधार सीडिंग भी किया गया है। डीएम डॉ. आदित्य प्रकाश ने एसडीएम को निर्देश दिया कि शेष बचे कार्डों पर भी विधिसम्मत कार्रवाई करें। मंगलवार को अधिप्राप्ति टास्क फोर्स की बैठक थी। धान अधिप्राप्ति को लेकर जिला पदाधिकारी ने डीसीओ को निर्देश दिया कि लक्ष्य के अनुरूप निर्धारित समय सीमा पर धान अधिप्राप्ति पूरा करें। धान अधिप्राप्ति का विभाग ने 23 नवंबर से 31 मार्च 2021 तक का समय निर्धारित किया है। उन्होंने पीओएस मशीन से खाद्य सामग्री वितरण करने, समय पर एसएफसी से डीलरों को राशन उपलब्ध करवाने, घरेलू एलपीजी गैस का होम डिलीवरी करने में पारदर्शिता बरतने का निर्देश दिया । बैठक में उन्होंने कोविड 19 काल में लोगों के बीच जागरूकता कार्यक्रम चलाने के लिए सभी पीडीएस डीलरों, गैस एजेंसियों की सराहना की। बैठक में डीडीसी मनन राम, जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी अरुण कुमार, जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी अनन्त कुमार, सभी सहायक गोदाम प्रबन्धक सहित कई कर्मी उपस्थित थे।

