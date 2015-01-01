पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:जिले में 29 विद्यालय भूमिहीन, जिलाधिकारी ने डीईओ और संबंधित अंचलाधिकारी को भू-अर्जन करने का दिया निर्देश

किशनगंज3 घंटे पहले
शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करते डीएम।
  • डीएम ने शिक्षक नियोजन की भी की समीक्षा, मेधा सूची एनआईसी पर अपलोड करने को कहा

जिले के 29 भूमिहीन विद्यालयों के लिए भूअर्जन किया जाएगा। जिला पदाधिकारी आदित्य प्रकाश ने डीईओ को संबंधित अंचल अधिकारी से समन्वय स्थापित कर कार्य में प्रगति लाने का निर्देश दिया। समीक्षा बैठक में जिला पदाधिकारी ने शिक्षक नियोजन प्रक्रिया में पूर्ण पारदर्शिता बरतने के साथ साथ सभी नियोजन इकाई को मेधा सूची एनआईसी पर अपलोड करने का निर्देश दिया गया।

पिछली बैठक में लिए गए निर्णय का अवलोकन करने के उपरांत सेवांत लाभ, स्थापना, लंबित न्यायिक वाद, निर्माण कार्य, आदर्श विद्यालय की स्थापना, एमडीएम का खाद्यान्न उठाव, रेन वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग, बाला एवं उन्नयन कक्षा पर विस्तृत चर्चा की गई।

रेन वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग सिस्टम के तहत 109 लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध 103 विद्यालयों में छत वर्षा जल संचयन निर्माण पूर्ण होने की जानकारी डीईओ ने दिया। जिला पदाधिकारी ने सभी विद्यालयों में 31 दिसंबर तक शौचालय निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण करने का निर्देश दिया। सभी प्रखंड मुख्यालय में पांच-पांच आदर्श विद्यालय चिह्नित कर लिया गया है।

जिला पदाधिकारी ने 15 जनवरी तक इन सभी विद्यालयों में मूलभूत सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाने को कहा। उन्होंने डीईओ को एक सप्ताह में शिक्षा विभाग के सभी कार्यालयों के गहन निरीक्षण कर लंबित मामलों का निष्पादन करने का निर्देश दिया। यह रहे मौजूद : बैठक में डीईओ सुभाष गुप्ता, डीपीओ महताब रहमानी, डीपीओ अजीत कुमार शर्मा, डीपीओ अशफाक आलम सहित सभी प्रखण्ड शिक्षा पदाधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

