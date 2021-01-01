पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन:अब तक 3022 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का किया गया टीकाकरण

किशनगंज5 घंटे पहले
कोरोना का टीका लेते टेढ़ागाछ के प्रभारी चिकित्सका पदाधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • जिले के 18 स्थलों पर चलाया जा रहा कोरोना टीकाकरण अभियान

जिले में 18 जनवरी से कोविड वेक्सिन दिया जा रहा है। प्रथम चरण में जिले के 5 स्थलों का चयन टीकाकरण के लिए किया गया था। 5 फरवरी तक प्रथम चरण में पंजीकृत स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का शत-प्रतिशत टीकाकरण करने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। लक्ष्य पूरा करने के लिए अब जिले में 18 स्थलों पर कोविड वेक्सिन दिया जा रहा है। सोमवार तक जिले में कुल 3022 लोगों का टीकाकरण सफलतापूर्वक कराया गया है। जिसका नाम पहले से दर्ज है वे सभी अपने निकटतम केंद्र पर जाकर टीका ले सकते हैं। साथ ही ऐसे स्वास्थ्य कर्मी जिनका नाम कोविन पोर्टल पर दर्ज नहीं है अगर वह टीकाकरण कराना चाहते हैं तो उनके लिए भी अवसर उपलब्ध कराया गया है। वर्तमान में केवल स्वास्थ्य विभाग एवं आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को ही कोरोना का टीका दिया जा रहा है। टीका लेने वाले सदर अस्पताल सहित जिले के सभी चिकित्सकों, स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों, पैरा मेडिकल स्टाफ के अलावा सफाई कर्मचारियों ने इसे पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित बताया है। टीका का कोई स ाइडइफेक्ट नहीं हुआ : जिले में विशेष टीकाकरण अभियान के तहत प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी कोचाधामन, किशनगंज ग्रामीण एवं टेढ़ागाछ के प्रभारी चिकित्सकों ने कोरोना का टीका लिया। उनलोगों ने बताया कि कोरोना का टीका पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। साथ ही टीका का कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं है। स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि कोविन पोर्टल पर नाम दर्ज होने के बावजूद जिन्होंने टीका नहीं लिया है। वह अपने नज़दीकी के टीकाकरण केंद्र पर जाकर टीका लें।

टीकाकरण केंद्रों पर प्रतिदिन अधिकतम 100 टीका देना निर्धारित
सीएस डॉ. श्रीनंदन ने बताया कि प्रथम चरण का टीकाकरण 18 स्थलों पर हो रहा है। जिनमें सदर अस्पताल, सीएचसी बहादुरगंज, सीएचसी पोठिया, पीएचसी ठाकुरगंज, माता गुजरी मेडिकल कॉलेज, सामुदायिक अस्पताल कोचाधामन, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र टेढ़ागाछ, सामुदायिक अस्पताल दिघलबैंक, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र किशनगंज के प्रत्येक टीकाकरण स्थलों पर टीकाकरण किया जा रहा है। जिले के सभी टीकाकरण केंद्रों पर प्रतिदिन कम से कम 100 टीका लगाना है।

