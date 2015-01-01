पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:किशनगंज में कोरोना के 4 नए केस, 9 डिस्चार्ज

किशनगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में वायरस से जंग जीतने की दर 98.0 प्रतिशत से अधिक, 4185 रिकवर

जिले में हर दिन संक्रमण के नये मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। बुधवार को चार नए मामले आए हैं। संक्रमण से बचाव के लिये जरूरी एहतियाती कदम को लेकर प्रशासनिक तौर पर लोगों को जागरूक करने का हरसंभव प्रयास किया जा रहा है। जिसको लेकर एक बार फिर से जिले में मास्क के उपयोग को लेकर प्रशासनिक सख्तियां बढ़ गई हैं। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 4270 पहुंच गयी है।

संक्रमण के अनुपात में लोग इससे उबरने में भी कामयाब भी हो रहे हैं। आज भी नो लोग कोरोना को मात देकर डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं। जिले में कोरोना महामारी से ठीक होने का दर 98.0 फीसदी से अधिक है। अब तक 4185 व्यक्ति संक्रमण को मात देकर पूरी तरह स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। जिले में कोरोना एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या फिलहाल 56 है। इसमें 65 संक्रमित होम आइसोलेशन में इलाजरत हैं तो चार मरीज का इलाज जिला के डाइट सेंटर पर बनाये गये विशेष कोविड केयर अस्पताल में चल रहा है।

सर्दियों में नियमों का पालन कोरोना से बचाव को जरूरी

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. श्रीनंदन ने कहा कि इस समय सर्दी, खांसी-जुकाम के कुछ विशेष लक्षण कोविड-19 जैसे ही होते हैं। इसलिए लक्षणों को नजर अंदाज बिलकुल न करें। गंध या किसी चीज का स्वाद महसूस नहीं होना कोरोना के लक्षणों में से एक है। आमतौर पर यह तब होता है जब किसी व्यक्ति की नाक बंद हो जाती है। बढ़ती उम्र के साथ भी ऐसी समस्या आती है। ठंड लगना आमतौर पर छोटी समस्या है, लेकिन यह कोरोना का लक्षण हो सकता है।

कोरोना से बचाव हेतु टीकाकरण को बनेगी एईएफआई कमेटी

कोरोना संक्रमण के टीकाकरण को लेकर राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति ने सिविल सर्जन को पत्र लिखकर जिले में कोविड 19 से बचाव हेतु टीकाकरण के प्रारम्भ से पूर्व डिस्ट्रिक्ट एड्वर्स इफ़ेक्ट फालोविंग इम्यूनाइजेशन (एईएफआई ) कमेटी का गठन करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

