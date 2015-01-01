पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:90 लीटर लीटर विदेशी शराब के साथ 6 धराए

किशनगंज5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छापामारी के दौरान कोढ़ोबाड़ी थाना पुलिस द्वारा जब्त शराब।
  • एसपी के निर्देश पर पुलिस ने शराब को लेकर चलाया समकालीन अभियान

एसपी कुमार आशीष के निर्देश पर पुलिस द्वारा शराब को लेकर समकालीन अभियान चलाया गया। अभियान में पुलिस ने शराब मामलों में फरार आरोपी व शराब तस्करों को शराब के साथ गिरफ्तार किया। विशेष समकालीन अभियान में बहादुरगंज थाना बिहार मद्यनिषेध एवं उत्पाद अधिनियम के प्राथमिक अभियुक्त नबी हुसैन, पिता-हारून रसीद, रूपेश कुमार, पिता स्व. टीकू लाल दास बहादुरगंज निवासी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया।

पहाड़कट्टा पुलिस द्वारा उत्पाद अधिनियम के प्राथमिक अभियुक्त अजीत कुमार दास पांच लीटर देशी शराब के साथ दामलबाड़ी बाजार से गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया। बीबीगंग थाना पुलिस ने बिहार मद्यनिषेध एवं उत्पाद अधिनियम के प्राथमिक अभियुक्त देवासीश मांझी उर्फ मुन्ना कुमार, मैनन निषाद को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया।

कोढ़ोबाड़ी पुलिस ने बिहार मद्यनिषेध एवं उत्पाद अधिनियम के प्राथमिक अभियुक्त सुनीता देवी को 20 लीटर देशी शराब के साथ और पूछताछ के बाद शराब के अन्य ठिकानों से 30 लीटर विदेशी देशी शराब बरामद कर जेल भेजा गया। कोचाधामन पुलिस द्वारा बिहार मद्यनिषेध एवं उत्पाद अधिनियम के प्राथमिक अभियुक्त दुर्योधन ठाकुर, संजीत पोद्दार, कालीबाड़ी कर्बला से 34.920 लीटर विदेशी शराब बरामद किया गया।

52 ली. शराब बरामद के साथ महिला गिरफ्तार

दिघलबैंक | कोढ़ोबाड़ी पुलिस ने मंगलवार की देर शाम छापामारी अभियान चलाकर 52 लीटर देशी शराब बरामद की है। अभियान में एक महिला कारोबारी को गिरफ्तार किया गया, जबकि दो अन्य कारोबारी पुलिस को देख फरार हो गए। पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि लोहागाड़ा, आदिवासी टोला से शराब बिक्री का काम चुपके से किया जा रहा है।

इसी सूचना पर कोढ़ोबाड़ी थानाध्यक्ष नीरज कुमार निराला एवं पुलिस बल ने थाना क्षेत्र के दक्षिण लोहागाड़ा वार्ड-11 आदिवासी टोला में छापामारी के लिए पहुंची, जहां गांव में पुलिस के आने की भनक लगते ही बगान मुर्मू पिता अमीन मुर्मू और उसकी पत्नी लखी हेम्ब्रम घर से भाग निकला, पुलिस ने जब उसके घर पर छापामारी की तो गैलन, प्लास्टिक की बोतल, पॉलीथिन की थैली से 33 लीटर देशी शराब बरामद किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें