पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विस चुनाव:पोस्टल बैलेट मतदान के प्रथम दिन पड़े 616 वोट

किशनगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोचाधामन में हुआ सबसे अधिक मतदान

पोस्टल बैलेट मतदान के प्रथम दिन बुधवार को कुल 616 मत पड़े। सबसे अधिक मत कोचाधामन विधानसभा में पड़े। अनुपस्थित अनिवार्य मतदाता सेवा से जुड़े लोगों को पोस्टल मतदान करने का अधिकार मिला है। ऐसे मतदाता जिनकी ड्यूटी चुनाव में लगी है। वे मतदान के दिन व्यस्त रहने के कारण मतदान नहीं कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए पोस्टल बैलेट से मतदान की सुविधा निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा दी गई है। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने जिला मुख्यालय में तीन फेसिलेशन सेंटर बनाया था। पोस्टल बैलेट मतदान एक नवंबर तक होगा। प्रथम दिन बुधवार को बहादुरगंज विधानसभा में 43, ठाकुरगंज विधानसभा में 171, किशनगंज विधानसभा में 196 एवं कोचाधामन विधानसभा में 206 मत पड़े। सनद रहे कि 27 एवं 28 अक्टूबर को ऐसे मतदाता जिनका उम्र 80 वर्ष है। दिव्यांग है एवं कोविड 19 से प्रभावित है। साथ ही इनमें से जिन्होंने फॉर्म डी भरकर पोस्टल मतदान की सहमति दिया। उनका भी मतदान कराया जा चुका है। बुधवार को एसडीएम शहनवाज अहमद नियाजी ने विधि व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें